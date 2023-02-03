ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Wells’ dad breaks silence after jail release with update on search for daughter as he fears ‘worst-case scenario’

By Forrest McFarland
THE father of a girl who mysteriously disappeared from her home in 2021 has broken his silence months after he was released from jail.

Don Wells, the dad of Summer Wells, who vanished at the age of 5, finished his sentence on October 30 for a DUI arrest.

The father of Summer Wells has broken his silence months after he finished a prison sentence for a DUI Credit: WJHL
Summer disappeared from her Tennessee home on June 15, 2021, and hasn't been seen since Credit: Facebook / Donald Wells
This is the first time he has spoken publicly since he completed his sentence on October 30 Credit: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

"We have to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario," he told WJHL.

"You know, we could always hope for a good scenario."

Summer's Amber Alert still remains active 19 months following her disappearance, despite there being no sign of the girl.

She disappeared from her

home on June 15, 2021, sparking a massive search in the small Hawkins County community.

While the court of public opinion was against the family, they have maintained that an abductor broke into the home and stole the girl.

Summer's seventh birthday is this Saturday.

Wells heavily criticized the Department of Children's Services for their handling of the case, and said that regaining custody of his children has been a huge issue.

"We really want our boys back home," he said.

"If Summer was to be found today, we wouldn't be able to see her or talk to her.

"And we can't talk to our boys."

Summer's three brothers were removed from the family home six weeks after she went missing.

In a podcast in 2021, he admitted that he fell into dangerous behaviors while online sleuths hit him with accusations involving her disappearance.

"Like an idiot, I believe it and I flipped out, started drinking, and everything else," he previously said.

"And that's why they took our kids."

In his latest interview, he confirmed that his boys kept in contact with his wife while he was serving time.

However, after he was released he said, "Suddenly I wasn't, we weren't allowed to contact them at all."

He slammed the government agency for not assisting him and his wife with regaining custody of their children.

The Department of Children's Services was "doing nothing to help us," he told WJHL.

"In fact, they're making us jump through all kinds of hoops, which is almost impossible to jump through all of them and hold a job and do all these things and making it real, real tough on us."

The mourning father said that he no longer works for his previous employer and is working out of state.

"I don't know if exactly fired or whatever would be the right term, but they don't want the drama from YouTubers out there," he said, pointing to various videos he's posted to raise awareness for Summer's disappearance.

"They're trying to build houses. They're trying to sell houses. And they, of course, don't want that kind of drama on the job sites. I really don't blame them for that."

He also spoke of his wife Candus's declining health, which the family posted about on their website FindSummerWells.com.

"Candus has been in the emergency room four times for heart problems," he told the outlet.

"And we're looking at eventually doing major surgery, hopefully, to correct the problem with her heart.

"She's doing better, I think. But all the stress and stuff are not helping at all."

With Summer's birthday approaching, Wells considered what she might be like over a year and a half since she was last seen.

"I don't really want to celebrate her birthday without her," the heartbroken dad said.

"She was definitely going to be tall, probably as tall as me, I'd say because she was growing so fast.

"I'm sure she would be the same person.

"And she didn't have any qualms about taking on her brothers, that's for sure.

"She didn't hesitate to put them in their place real quick."

TRAGIC STORY

Summer's family said that she was last seen planting flowers with her mother and grandmother in their front yard before she went inside to play with her toys at 6.30pm.

She was never seen again.

While they insist that a perpetrator took their little girl, no evidence has surfaced which supports the claim.

It was discovered soon after Summer's disappearance that both her parents have criminal records.

Don was arrested in 2020 on domestic assault charges, leading Candus to file for an order of protection against him.

However, she later asked for the order to be dismissed and the charges against Donald were dropped two months before Summer's disappearance.

Both parents were ordered to take a lie-detector test as part of the investigation into Summer's disappearance and reportedly passed, according to a FOX News report.

Local officials recently spoke on the investigation and said the case is far from cold.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't check up on something on this case," Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told The Rogersville Review.

"It's definitely not a cold case, and everything is still on the table.

"Nobody wants to find her more than we do."

Anyone with information that may lead to Summer's discovery is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Don and his wife Candus still do not have custody of their three boys who were taken after Summer's disappearance Credit: Dr. Phil
Local officials confirmed that they are still looking at Summer's case every day Credit: Facebook / Donald Wells

