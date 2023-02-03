The sublime alienation of Bernd and Hilla Becher

Bernd and Hilla Becher, "Water Towers (Germany, France, Belgium, United States, and Great Britain),” 1963–80. Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher

German husband-and-wife duo Bernd and Hilla Becher photographed loneliness. Their pictures of industrial structures, from blast furnaces to grain silos, crucially absent of people, warp scale and perspective to achieve surreal, sculptural scenes that map history and human consciousness as much as they do the European and North American landscape during the post-World War II advance toward globalization.

By turning their lens on the infrastructure of industry, they captured the experience of social alienation at a time when the world was becoming ever more connected through commercial channels. Two exhibitions concurrently on view in San Francisco offer a deep dive into their life and work.

SFMOMA hosts the first major posthumous Becher retrospective (Bernd died in 2007 and Hilla in 2015), organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, featuring over 200 artworks made between 1952 and 2010. A smaller, but no less potent exhibition at Fraenkel Gallery, which began exhibiting the Bechers in 1991, features prints from 1963 to 2006. Both shows offer their own vantage on the duo’s oeuvre, complimenting and expanding on each other.

The Bechers met in 1957, both students at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf, a fine arts school in western Germany. Prior to enrolling as a photography student, Bernd (born 1931), always concerned with structures, had produced drawings and lithographs that anticipated the couples’ work together, several of which are on view at SFMOMA (he proves a stunning draftsman). Hilla (born 1934, née Wobeser) had trained as a commercial photographer. They were married in 1961, but started photographing together the year they met. Even the earliest product of their combined sensibilities is enough to make one believe in soul mates.

The Bechers’ collaborative style, appearing almost fully formed from the start, is defined by tonally rich black-and-white film photographs of industrial structures displayed in grids of anywhere from four to 30 pictures. Many of these grids feature the same structure from several angles, others many different structures of one type, often divorced from their surroundings to the point where they lose all sense of scale. The flatness of these images is achieved both by tilt-shifting — reorienting the lens in relation to the film inside the camera prior to exposure — and by photographing under primarily overcast conditions. Both techniques produce surreal results: edges that are straighter than straight, facades flatter than flat.

The result is a deluge of objects that appear often anthropomorphic and increasingly alien when considered with such a deadpan gaze. They’re also sculptural and beautiful, but these are qualities that can be attributed to the Bechers’ aesthetic.

Their elemental reduction of their subjects to form and tone — one nine-photo grid at SFMOMA, c. 1965, is simply titled “Industrial Forms” — helps to position their work in the realm of cultural anthropology as well as conceptual art. They referred to their own works as “typologies” and their subjects as “anonymous sculptures,” and it is in the suggestion of anonymity that the Bechers’ deeper project lies. Rarely does such concrete presence of form illustrate such radical absence.

The Bechers’ exclusion of humans from their pictures serves to locate the viewer themselves within the work, an acute reminder that the strange, alien world they show us is the very same one we live in. We’re left wondering: What does that say about humanity? Where are all the people who make the machines work? Or is the Bechers’ point one rooted in Luddite anxieties of machine labor? Neither. Their point is to reveal what these monuments to capitalism really represent: the alienation of the individual.

Conceptually, the couple owed much to American Farm Security Administration photographers like Walker Evans and Dorothea Lange who also used art as a means for social commentary about the industrial areas they photographed in the 1930s and 40s. Another evident inspiration is the German photographer August Sander, whose long-term project “People of the 20th Century,” which he began in 1911, sought to produce a categorical typology of the German people, similar to the Bechers’ typology of industrial buildings.

What commentary on the social impacts of industry and labor Evans, Lange and Sander achieved by photographing people, the Bechers achieved by photographing the infrastructure that surrounded and drove those societies.

By the late 1960s, they widened their compositions to include comprehensive examinations of entire production sites and eventually whole cities. One gallery at SFMOMA is given over to a comprehensive 1967 survey of the defunct Concordia coal mine in Oberhausen, Germany, from wide, landscape pictures of the whole mine, to detail oriented grids focused on the placement of winding towers. Not pictured are the laborers who had made the factory function — Soviet prisoners.

Selections from their “Industrial Landscapes” series, offer even broader vantages. Here, we get scenes of whole towns living in the shadows of blast furnace plants and factories, from Belgium to Ohio, juxtaposing the snaking smokestacks with the rigid formations of European framework houses and American tract homes. “Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.,” 1986, at Fraenkel, pays homage to Walker Evans’s 1935 photograph of the very same landscape, “A Graveyard and Steel Mill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.” Here, we see the town segmented into three distinct zones: the graveyard in the foreground, the town in the middle ground and the factory, looming ominously in the distance, personifying both guardian angel and cruel taskmaster.

Looking at the Bechers’ pictures feels equal parts pleasant and unsettling because they aestheticize something so often devoid of humanity. There’s hope in the profoundly human inclination to find beauty everywhere, even in symbols of isolation and oppression. But it wasn’t until I left both exhibitions that the full effect hit me. Walking down Market Street, I found that I was looking at the world differently — the right angles, the planes of concrete and glass all seemed a little strange. Or was I the one with the warped perspective? Either way, I was glad to know that I was in good company.