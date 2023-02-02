Q&A: State Sen. Laura Fine on her healthcare priorities and outlook for Illinoisans’ behavioral health for the 2023 – 2024 legislative session

Read full article on original website
Housing and behavioral health initiatives take center stage in Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s budget
Public health initiatives top newly elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s 2023-25 budget, which she released this week. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Building more housing and reducing homelessness, improving access to mental health and addiction services, and improving outcomes...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom Budget with major investments in behavioral health
On Feb. 1st, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his Framework for Freedom Budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which includes major investments in cancer research and behavioral healthcare. The Framework for Freedom budget totals $114.8 billion, and primary focuses include expanding the economy, restoring the environment, and maintaining health reserves to respond to natural disasters.
Stakeholders praise implementation success of Florida hospital at-home program
On Jan. 17th, Florida’s Senate Committee on Health Policy received a presentation about the successes of Senate Bill 1222 as it relates to acute and post-acute hospital care in the home setting. The bill passed last summer. Under SB 1222, hospital pharmacies are authorized to dispense medications to hospital-at-home...
