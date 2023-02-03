Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

Photo by Wildlife Center of Texas

Wildlife Center of Texas

Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx

Photo by GULF COAST OUTDOOR WORKS

Gulf Coast Outdoor Works

Stephen Disbrow

(281) 734-6322

gulfcoastoutdoorworks@gmail.com

Outdoor Work, Wood Privacy Fence, Chain Link Fence, Barb Wire Fencing, Livestock Fencing, Decks, Pond Piers, Dirt Work, Land Clearing, Mowing/Brush Hogging, Driveways, Moving Materials and Spreading Them.

#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

#tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community #supportlocal

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed

#fences #dirtwork #security #youryard

#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #KindnessInDeed