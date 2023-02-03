ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, TX

Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJXhQ_0kanFj3000
Photo byWildlife Center of Texas

Wildlife Center of Texas

Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

The eaglet, nicknamed "Boots" by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival.

