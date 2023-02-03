Read full article on original website
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie FosterTour Tyler TexasMineola, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
KLTV
Top 5 selected in 2023 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler has completed the submissions phase of the 2023 Women with Heart scholarship contest. The top five videos have been selected by the committee and released to the community for voting. The top three videos will receive a scholarship in the amounts of $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000. The video entries were created in February - Heart Health Awareness Month - with hopes of building awareness of women’s heart disease.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
This week we have some really old and really new. Whether you’re craving a spicy snack or you want something to share with a group at the big game, this delicious, creamy dip will curb the craving. East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild. Updated: Feb....
KLTV
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
KLTV
Orr Elementary students celebrate ‘A Moment in Black History’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With February being Black history month, Orr Elementary students in Tyler celebrated with a program called ‘A Moment in Black History.’. Kindergartners through fifth graders sang, dance, and learned some of the struggles that historical black figures had to overcome. Guest speaker Larry Wade Sr....
KLTV
New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week
Lankston Malone's brother, Walter Malone Jr. and customer, Ed Noble talk about the family's restaurant legacy in East Texas. Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better....
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
Tyler, TX Pastor & Son Ordered To Pay Money Back To Their Victims
Last Year, We Reported On The Story Of A Tyler Pastor And Former Football Coach Who Plead Guilty To Theft Charges For Stealing From An Elderly Couple Who Attended His Church And Later His Son Was Arrested On Those Same Charges.
Soto Has Live In A Kennel For 402 Days, He Just Wants A Good Home
It's been about a year since we first introduced you to Soto. As an update, he's still living in a kennel at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's been living in an average size kennel now for more than 400 days. He's still a cuddler and if you could use the companionship of a cuddler you need to head on down to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and meet up with Soto.
KLTV
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute emergency food boxes after winter storm
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank said they will distribute emergency food boxes on Thursday to help those impacted by the winter storm. Boxes containing shelf-stable food and personal hygiene items, as well as meat, will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Green Acres Baptist Church in […]
Why Aren’t Fans Allowed at Tonight’s Tyler High School Basketball Game?
Why are no fans going to be allowed to attend the Tyler, Texas basketball game between the Tyler High School Lions and Texarkana's Texas High?. A post shared on the Tyler ISD Athletics Facebook page announced that no fans would be allowed to be in attendance, at least in person, at tonight's 7 p.m. basketball game between Texas High in Texarkana, Texas, and the Tyler High School Lions.
KLTV
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Longview Police searching for missing man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials said Cannon Tuck was last seen in the area of Fourth Street and East Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black backpack. He weighs 145 pounds and is about 5’9″. He was […]
