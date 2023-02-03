It's been about a year since we first introduced you to Soto. As an update, he's still living in a kennel at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's been living in an average size kennel now for more than 400 days. He's still a cuddler and if you could use the companionship of a cuddler you need to head on down to the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and meet up with Soto.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO