Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Four Coffee County swimmers advance to state meet
Four Coffee county swimmers have advanced to the state swim meet, which will be held Feb. 9-11. Sophomore Abby Gilday qualified in the 200 free prelims with a time of 2:11.65. Sophomore Elsie Lazalier qualified in the 200 free prelims with a time of 2:11.47. Freshman William Stowe qualified in...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Central announces top 10 percent
Coffee County Central High School has announced the Class of 2023 Top 10 Percent. The group is headlined by valedictorian Abby Clark and salutatorian Audrey Barton. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2023 will be held at Raider Academy Carden-Jarrell Field on May 26th.
thunder1320.com
Friday is deadline to enter for Thunder Radio Bonnaroo ticket giveaway
Thunder Radio WMSR – your community radio station in Manchester, Tennessee – is giving away three pairs of general admission tickets to the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. All you have to do for a chance to win is head on over to thunder1320.com and click on...
thunder1320.com
Duane Lee Thorpe
Duane Lee Thorpe passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2023 at his residence at Morning Point Assisted Living Facility at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and 9 months, Martha Jane Shade Thorpe; his parents, Edith Patt Thorpe and Edgar Herbert Thorpe; brother, Edgar Henry Thorpe and nephew, James Stacey Thorpe.
thunder1320.com
McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife
NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
Comments / 0