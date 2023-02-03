ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Four Coffee County swimmers advance to state meet

Four Coffee county swimmers have advanced to the state swim meet, which will be held Feb. 9-11. Sophomore Abby Gilday qualified in the 200 free prelims with a time of 2:11.65. Sophomore Elsie Lazalier qualified in the 200 free prelims with a time of 2:11.47. Freshman William Stowe qualified in...
Coffee County Central announces top 10 percent

Coffee County Central High School has announced the Class of 2023 Top 10 Percent. The group is headlined by valedictorian Abby Clark and salutatorian Audrey Barton. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2023 will be held at Raider Academy Carden-Jarrell Field on May 26th.
Duane Lee Thorpe

Duane Lee Thorpe passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2023 at his residence at Morning Point Assisted Living Facility at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and 9 months, Martha Jane Shade Thorpe; his parents, Edith Patt Thorpe and Edgar Herbert Thorpe; brother, Edgar Henry Thorpe and nephew, James Stacey Thorpe.
Local Cub Scouts collecting food for Good Samaritan

As part of a nationwide service project, area scouting units have teamed up to collect food each February. Food donations will go to Good Samaritan and other local agencies in Coffee County. If you would like to donate, your non-perishable food items can be dropped off to the First United...
McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife

NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
