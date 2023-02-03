MPD Reports: Suspect picked up on homicide by vehicle and other warrants while illegally looking for pallets; nervous driver runs into her own mailbox while officer is behind her

Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Two females attempting to fight inside store; juveniles driving recklessly in parking lot; other juvenile issues
The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute –...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos with multiple items stolen, including guns; vehicle thefts; drug and domestic violence arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Increased incidents of people asking for money; juveniles fighting; suicide and threats to stab family and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. DOA –...
YAHOO!
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
A mother is pleading with the public for any information to help find her son’s killer. Vanessa George’s 23-year-old son, Jaden George, was shot by someone he rode to a gas station with. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Feb. 1 around...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. ZONE 2. Theft Report – Deputies took a report at...
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more
Lansing Daily
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald's customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more
WXIA 11 Alive
15-year-old suspected of shooting mother, killing man: Atlanta Police
When officers arrived, they found two people shot. Collice L. Walton, 25, was killed at the scene, according to the APD.
Police says young father shot to death outside College Park gas station
Vanessa George’s 23-year-old son, Jaden George, was shot by someone he rode to a gas station with.
WXIA 11 Alive
Pregnant woman dies, baby in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos in DeKalb County
A pregnant woman who was shot last week at the Brannon Hill Condominiums, has died, DeKalb County Police said. Her baby is in critical condition.
YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants in the YSL gang case is calling for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office...
Human remains found in Gwinnett County identified as missing 16-year-old girl
Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. on July 26, 2022 and was not heard from again.
Three people arrested after 19-year-old man found dead in metro Atlanta hotel room, police say
Douglasville Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside of a hotel room.
3 convicted after Ga. man shot to death feet from fiancée, kids as part of gang initiation
Prosecutors say the crime was part of a gang initiation for one of the defendants.
accesswdun.com
Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop
A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
WMAZ
Three more arrests made in shooting death of Baldwin County teen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two more arrests have been made after a teen was shot and killed in his home in Baldwin County last week, according to the GBI. 18-year-old Malik Smith was arrested and charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior. 19-year-old...
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
Homicide investigation underway after 17-year-old found dead near South Fulton LA Fitness
The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a teenager last month.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
