MPD Reports: Suspect picked up on homicide by vehicle and other warrants while illegally looking for pallets; nervous driver runs into her own mailbox while officer is behind her

A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO