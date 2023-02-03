ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Georgia Southern announces local students who made Fall 2022 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
STATESBORO, GA
Walton County has many current job postings, including for an administrative clerk

Walton County, Ga. has several current job postings including for an administrative clerk and a human resources coordinator. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting...
Drop-in info session for Gwinnett County’s Commission District 3 transportation project on Feb. 11

Loganville and Grayson are located in Gwinnett County Commission District 3. The Transportation Citizens Project Selection Committee is hosting another drop-in info session from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023 the Lenora Park Gym in Snellville. District 3 is represented by Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who was elected in 2020. The district encompasses Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Carter-Young n Monroe is hiring

Carter-Young in Monroe has three open job postings. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. We are a Georgia-based collection agency, established in 2001, servicing clients throughout the United States. Our collection agency provides high-quality services to our clients using superior technology, dedicated management, and hands-on continual training.
MONROE, GA
DDA thanks businesses, sponsors for a great year

Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year among awards presented Thursday. Another successful year for Monroe was celebrated Thursday as the Downtown Development Authority recognized businesses and those who helped make 2022 a memorable 12 months. The Golden Hammer Award, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and...
MONROE, GA
Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Yearwood, 90, of Monroe

Joyce Yearwood, age 90 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate. Joyce was a member of New Testament Baptist...
MONROE, GA
Back to the basics at Braxton’s

Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Dancing with the stars for Project ReNeWal 2023 returns next month

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal. This is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Reunited! Lost 15 year old Yorkie in Buford

Jasmin is a 15 year old yorkie 6 lb missing about an hour ago. Gwinnett County Sandy Hill Rd and N Bogen Rd (Ellsworth Glen Subdivision) Gwinnett co near Hall Co line Buford . Please call.
BUFORD, GA
Prospective Ride Gwinnett passengers can learn about the new bus service at an in-person or virtual meeting

Ride Gwinnett has provided commuter express bus, local bus, and paratransit service as part of the department mission to “enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently” since 2001. Formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit, the new Ride Gwinnett brand was introduced this year.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Update: Heartbreaking update on missing 16-year-old from Gwinnett County

GCPD is asking for information after the remains of the teenager were located Monday. Update: (Gwinnett County., Feb 08, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department has identified human remains located Monday, Feb 06, on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line, as Susana Morales, the 16-year-old female from Norcross who was first reporting missing as of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Obituary and funeral service: JoAnn Malcolm, 90, of Loganville

JoAnn Malcolm, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. A service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656. A visitation will be held immediately following the service at the Malcolm residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, GA 30620.
LOGANVILLE, GA
The City of Loganville is hiring

The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle

Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA

