Monroe Local News
Georgia Southern announces local students who made Fall 2022 Dean’s List
STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Joyce Yearwood, 90, of Monroe
Joyce Yearwood, age 90 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate. Joyce was a member of New Testament Baptist...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: JoAnn Malcolm, 90, of Loganville
JoAnn Malcolm, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. A service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656. A visitation will be held immediately following the service at the Malcolm residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, GA 30620.
Monroe Local News
Carter-Young n Monroe is hiring
Carter-Young in Monroe has three open job postings. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. We are a Georgia-based collection agency, established in 2001, servicing clients throughout the United States. Our collection agency provides high-quality services to our clients using superior technology, dedicated management, and hands-on continual training.
Monroe Local News
Dancing with the stars for Project ReNeWal 2023 returns next month
Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal. This is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Francis ‘Blackstock’ South, 83, of Good Hope
Barbara Francis (Blackstock) South, age 83 of Good Hope, GA, passed away in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1750 Double Bridges Road, Good Hope, GA 30641. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate.
Monroe Local News
Drop-in info session for Gwinnett County’s Commission District 3 transportation project on Feb. 11
Loganville and Grayson are located in Gwinnett County Commission District 3. The Transportation Citizens Project Selection Committee is hosting another drop-in info session from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023 the Lenora Park Gym in Snellville. District 3 is represented by Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who was elected in 2020. The district encompasses Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville.
Monroe Local News
Explore Gwinnett County’s Black History with a bus tour on Feb. 11
Gwinnett County invites you to pack a picnic lunch and explore the rich history of African American culture in Gwinnett on a Black History Month Bus Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The tour begins in the classroom of the Lawrenceville Female Seminary located...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle
Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law:...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Pallie Jane Hood Griffith, 78, of Monroe
Pallie Jane Hood Griffith, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born in Walton County on August 18, 1944 to the late Pearlie Merars Hood and the late George Hood. She was preceded in death by her daughters, the late Cathy Griffith and the late Jana Lynn Hallbaker.
Monroe Local News
Spaghetti Supper in Loganville Saturday to benefit Walton County Special Olympics
Preparations are well underway for the 2023 Special Olympics and you can support the effort while enjoying a tasty spaghetti dinner this Saturday. From 4 – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, a spaghetti plate can be purchased at the Loganville Baptist Church (across the road from Loganville City Hall).
Monroe Local News
Back to the basics at Braxton’s
Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has many current job postings, including for an administrative clerk
Walton County, Ga. has several current job postings including for an administrative clerk and a human resources coordinator. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting...
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring
The city of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville Career website on Feb. 4, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Reunited! Lost 15 year old Yorkie in Buford
Jasmin is a 15 year old yorkie 6 lb missing about an hour ago. Gwinnett County Sandy Hill Rd and N Bogen Rd (Ellsworth Glen Subdivision) Gwinnett co near Hall Co line Buford . Please call.
Monroe Local News
Loganville is again transformed into a movie set for filming of an Apple TV original
LOGANVILLE, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – If you’ve been down Main Street Loganville recently, you will notice it is again being transformed into a movie set for the filming of a new Apple TV original series, The Big Door Prize – aka Codename Zoltar. Props in downtown...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to vote on increase to solid waste disposal fees
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners are expected to vote on an increase to the county’s solid waste disposal fees. At the end of last year, the City of Monroe notified the county that city’s transfer station would be increasing its tipping fees effect Jan. 2 this year.
Monroe Local News
Prospective Ride Gwinnett passengers can learn about the new bus service at an in-person or virtual meeting
Ride Gwinnett has provided commuter express bus, local bus, and paratransit service as part of the department mission to “enhance quality of life by facilitating the mobility of people and goods safely and efficiently” since 2001. Formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit, the new Ride Gwinnett brand was introduced this year.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. ZONE 2. Theft Report – Deputies took a report at...
Monroe Local News
One dead and three injured in Gwinnett County when car crashes into mobile home community
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police reported that Jordan Gonzalez, 36, died Sunday after his vehicle drove through the Countryside Village in Gwinnett in the 1400 block of Horizon Parkway late Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County PD, Gonzalez was traveling west on Horizon Parkway...
