BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome major obstacles and is thriving as a pageant winner. At the age of seven, her mom committed suicide, as a freshman in high school, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and during COVID-19, her baton twirling coach passed away. Despite all this, Sydnee is leading a good life as Miss Gulf Coast.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO