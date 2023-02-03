Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Critical Repair Program providing Birmingham residents with an opportunity to restore their homes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you need repairs made in your home? The Birmingham Office of Community Development is working to provide help. This is the return of the Critical Repair Program. City representatives tell me the slots filled so quickly last time, and that is why they are glad that it is returning.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Parks and Rec seeking lifeguards for upcoming swim season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a good swimmer and have a willingness to help people, Birmingham Parks and Recreation wants you. They have a desperate need to find lifeguards so they can open more pools this summer. They couldn’t do that last year. Recreation Superintendent Ronald Hicks...
wbrc.com
Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
wbrc.com
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
wbrc.com
Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
wbrc.com
Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her. So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it...
wbrc.com
Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
wbrc.com
New program launches to help small businesses in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program to help small businesses in Birmingham thrive is now taking applications. The application to join the accelerator program, LadderUp is open February 6 - March 6. The program is curated by Birmingham-based company, Shipt. A representative says LadderUp is looking to help established...
wbrc.com
Hundreds of students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a student protest Wednesday at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. Some 200 students, mostly African-Americans, walked out of class because they say they felt teachers aren’t teaching key parts of Black History Month. The students walked out the front door of...
wbrc.com
The toughness of a pageant winner
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome major obstacles and is thriving as a pageant winner. At the age of seven, her mom committed suicide, as a freshman in high school, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and during COVID-19, her baton twirling coach passed away. Despite all this, Sydnee is leading a good life as Miss Gulf Coast.
wbrc.com
USPS investigating mail thefts in Hoover, Pelham
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is investigating two thefts in our area. One happened in Pelham this week and a drop box was hit in Hoover back in December. We reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service who said they are actively investigating both...
wbrc.com
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
wbrc.com
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
wbrc.com
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we reported on the Hoover City School District cancelling children’s book author Derrick Barnes just before his planned visit to a few elementary schools in the area. This upset some parents and teachers in the Hoover community. Now, more than 100 teachers in...
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
wbrc.com
Free tax prep available at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has a way to save you money this tax season, offering you free tax prep. From now and until April 18 you can get your taxes done for free, if you meet certain income requirements. UAB is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, site...
wbrc.com
Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes on Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall are closed after a police chase ended in a standoff early Wednesday morning. It started around midnight as police were responding to a domestic violence incident. They spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the driver but the driver took off. A chase began during which police say the driver began firing shots.
wbrc.com
USPS investigating break-in to collection boxes at Pelham Post Office
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Pelham Police Department are investigating a break-in to the USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office which occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, Feb. 4 and the morning of Monday, Feb. 6. At this time, it...
wbrc.com
Prices of material raises prices of Valentine’s Day flowers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start putting in your orders for Valentine’s Day flowers, and it might cost you a bit more than last year. Norton’s Florist in Birmingham is expected to ship out 800 floral arrangements starting Friday for the holiday. Owner Cameron Pappas said the stems have gone up in price, but the major factor driving up prices is shipping costs.
wbrc.com
Chocolate Gravy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Trace Barnett of The Bitter Socialite is showing us how to make chocolate gravy. The perfectly sweet touch for brunch!. Make gravy by whisking together dry ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Gradually whisk in cream until well combined. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until gravy is thick. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Drizzle over biscuits, pancakes, waffles, or spiced hens.
Comments / 0