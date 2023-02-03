ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of a fatal stabbing Tuesday near a shopping center. North Las Vegas police said they received a report of a fight around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dead after stabbing at North Las Vegas Walmart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was hospitalized and later died after a stabbing at a North Las Vegas Walmart store Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police said they received a report of an fight around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
