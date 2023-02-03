Read full article on original website
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused in fatal stabbing near North Las Vegas shopping center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of a fatal stabbing Tuesday near a shopping center. North Las Vegas police said they received a report of a fight around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused in a fatal shooting early Saturday in the southeast valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 4200 block of South...
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after stabbing at North Las Vegas Walmart
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was hospitalized and later died after a stabbing at a North Las Vegas Walmart store Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police said they received a report of an fight around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
Physical altercation near north valley Walmart leaves one dead, police say
North Las Vegas police said one person has been sent to UMC Trauma after a physical altercation with another man in front of a business in the north valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas performance group from outside practice rink
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trailer for a Las Vegas-area performance group was stolen as they prepare for the upcoming competition season. The trailer was stolen Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Ice Theater’s home rink, Las Vegas Ice Center on Flamingo near the 215. It...
North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road near Washburn and Camino Al Norte Monday afternoon.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Victim's daughter called 911 to report deadly Sandy Valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Sandy Valley man is accused of killing his girlfriend after the woman's daughter called 911 to report the shooting last week, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. David Kashich, 62, was taken into custody on suspicion of open murder for...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s
Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police identify suspect involved in 2 cold case investigations from 1990
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has identified the man linked to two cold case murders from 1990. Detectives say Eddie George Snowden Jr. was identified in the sexual assaults and deaths of 31-year-old Lori Ann Perera and 35-year-old Pearl "Pinkie" Wilson Ingram. Perera's...
North Las Vegas police search 2 crime scenes after man found shot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said. It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering […]
UPDATE: Man shot, killed at apartment complex in Las Vegas west valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex after a man was found shot and later died in the Las Vegas Lakes area on Monday afternoon. The incident took place at the 8600 block of Starboard near Durango south of Sahara at approximately 2:29 p.m. Metro police officers with the Summerlin […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing 26-year-old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, last seen over a week ago. Angel Ortiz, 26, was last seen in Las Vegas on January 29, 2023, and is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.
Suspect arrested in California 1 week after woman found dead inside Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in California arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas police. He was arrested for […]
Fox5 KVVU
NLVPD: 1 injured after shooting near Camino Al Norte, Washburn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police tell FOX5 dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Washburn Road just after 2:40 Monday afternoon.
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast …. A man was shot and killed after an altercation in...
