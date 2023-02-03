Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos with multiple items stolen, including guns; vehicle thefts; drug and domestic violence arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple shots fired at house; Discharged patient picked up on warrant when calling for transport; trailer thefts and slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. ZONE 2. Theft Report – Deputies took a report at...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Police Report: Felony arrests and multiple traffic busts
It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Two females attempting to fight inside store; juveniles driving recklessly in parking lot; other juvenile issues
The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute –...
Monroe Local News
Update: Heartbreaking update on missing 16-year-old from Gwinnett County
GCPD is asking for information after the remains of the teenager were located Monday. Update: (Gwinnett County., Feb 08, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department has identified human remains located Monday, Feb 06, on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line, as Susana Morales, the 16-year-old female from Norcross who was first reporting missing as of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Increased incidents of people asking for money; juveniles fighting; suicide and threats to stab family and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 26 – Feb. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. DOA –...
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with
Clarke Co Sheriff’s Office receives trauma kits
They're a gift from the Kansas-based US Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Man Stashed Chicken Wings, Cocaine And More In Bushes Outside of Jail
A man has been charged with trying to sneak a large number of items into a DeKalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia. Deputies at the jail say they spotted 45-year-old Michael Anthony Dixon leaving the area near the jail's lobby carrying a box cutter, which prompted a search of the area by deputies.
Lansing Daily
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald's customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds
WGAU
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Driver crashes into several businesses, flees after speeding away from trooper in Atlanta, GSP says
A driver looking to evade a trooper trying to pull them over wound up hitting a small grocery store and other businesses in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, the Georgia State Patrol said.
‘Powerful’ gun vanished from Atlanta USPS distribution center, collector says
A metro Atlanta gun collector said he hopes his missing weapon isn’t being used to commit a crime.
accesswdun.com
Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop
A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants in the YSL gang case is calling for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Trailer and bobcat stolen and arrests for DUI; stalking; shooting at a moving vehicle, more…
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, Jan. 20 – Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Friday, January 20, 2023. ZONE 2. Arrest – 26 year old Covington man was...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
Monroe Local News
One dead and three injured in Gwinnett County when car crashes into mobile home community
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police reported that Jordan Gonzalez, 36, died Sunday after his vehicle drove through the Countryside Village in Gwinnett in the 1400 block of Horizon Parkway late Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County PD, Gonzalez was traveling west on Horizon Parkway...
accesswdun.com
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
