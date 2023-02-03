It was a busy weekend on Peachtree City’s roads, as reflected by numerous reports from the city’s police department. A complaint about attempted auto break-ins led to a Feb. 4 call from the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Hwy. 74. Security video showed a man pulling on various car door handles and an apparent attempt to get into one of the cars in the parking lot. Michael Clanton, 42, was arrested on an entering auto charge.

