Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lawsuit says 4-year-old was injured in care of Kansas foster care contractor KVC

A lawsuit filed Jan. 27 in Wyandotte County District Court accuses an Olathe nonprofit of harming a young child while they were in foster care. KVC Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a foster care contractor for the state of Kansas, is being sued on allegations that it is responsible for injuries inflicted on a now 4-year-old child while they were in foster care, according to court documents.
OLATHE, KS

