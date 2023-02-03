Read full article on original website
Racist language persists in some Kansas property records. Could these bills end that?
Racist language that for decades has lingered in some Kansas property records and homes association documents would be easier to remove under bills proposed by two Johnson County lawmakers. The legislation would authorize any city, county or the Kansas Human Rights Commission to eliminate a racially restrictive covenant by redacting...
Another economic indicator defying predictions? Bankruptcies fell again last year
The economic lessons of the pandemic's flash recession, jobs comeback and inflation overshoot are still being studied. Here's one that's surprising and still unfolding: Bankruptcy filings fell in each of the last three years here in the Twin Cities. The data is more mixed by state and metro area, but...
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
Lawsuit says 4-year-old was injured in care of Kansas foster care contractor KVC
A lawsuit filed Jan. 27 in Wyandotte County District Court accuses an Olathe nonprofit of harming a young child while they were in foster care. KVC Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a foster care contractor for the state of Kansas, is being sued on allegations that it is responsible for injuries inflicted on a now 4-year-old child while they were in foster care, according to court documents.
Bill Self held team meeting with KU basketball before win vs. Big 12 leader Texas
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self did not wait until practice Sunday to let his players know their performance in Saturday’s 68-53 blowout loss at Iowa State was unacceptable heading into Monday night’s game against Texas. “Coach had a meeting with them, which we don’t usually do...
Spectacular ‘super bloom’ emerges in California canyon — but visitors aren’t welcome
Officials are vowing to prevent a repeat of the havoc wreaked when tens of thousands of visitors descended on a Southern California canyon to view a “super bloom” of poppies in 2019. Walker Canyon, where weather conditions can produce occasional super blooms of millions of poppies, is off-limits...
