FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxsanantonio.com
Teen opened fire on SUV during shootout in West Side neighborhood, forced school lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shootout between two vehicles that forced a lockdown of a West Side high school. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct with a Firearm. We are not naming the suspect due to him still being a minor.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
foxsanantonio.com
Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women
The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
foxsanantonio.com
Teen arrested after shootout at nearby neighborhood forces lockdown at Brennan High
SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested and police are still looking for a second suspect after a shootout between two cars put a West Side high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Due to the incident being about a mile from the school, officials locked Brennan High School down for...
foxsanantonio.com
Fugitive on the run from deputies for allegedly assaulting woman over a cell phone
San Antonio — On December 22, 2023, BCSO deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Briggs Rd for reports of an assault. The Bexar County Sheriff's office reports the following:. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel Martinez, 30, had assaulted her. The victim reported...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Property crimes at newly constructed homes
A high-tech sting operation lands two suspected burglars behind bars tonight. We've been reporting on a series of property crimes from car break-ins to thefts throughout Bexar County. We are seeing first-hand how detectives are tracking down these criminals. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department's Property Crimes Unit partnered...
foxsanantonio.com
As car break-ins continue to rise drivers feel the one-two punch of a glass shortage
SAN ANTONIO — It’s happening all across the city and people are feeling a double whammy from car break-ins!. It's a sight many in San Antonio have faced, which includes Michael Shackelford. “Be aware of your surroundings you know? I'll tell you where we parked was a very,...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies seize $200,000 worth of alleged Cocaine
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man carrying five kilograms of alleged Cocaine. The search happened on Feb. 2, at 1604 W. and Bitters Rd during a traffic stop. During the search, a K9 was alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle. Upon further examination,...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
foxsanantonio.com
Career criminal is hiding in the United States illegally and he may be in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Alberto Chable-Cruz, who has an extensive criminal history involving evading arrest. In February 2021, Chable-Cruz was sentenced to 12 months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the United States. He was also ordered to serve 3 years...
foxsanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies at med clinic after being gunned down at West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to track down who is responsible for the shooting death of a man after a car meet up on the West Side. Police were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday when a victim was dropped off at the Prestige Emergency Room off West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West.
foxsanantonio.com
Have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Give Kerr County Crime Stoppers a call
SAN ANTONIO - Do you have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Then Kerr County Crime Stoppers wants to help you!. This limited-time offer comes with a set of limited-edition bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with some luxurious accommodations, and professional glamour shots. Just give Kerr...
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATE: San Antonio police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, who has a diagnosed medical condition. Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on Sunday on the 8800 block of Dugas Dr. Alyssa is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown...
foxsanantonio.com
Former #1 female boxer in the U.S. joins the San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO – The #1 ranked female boxer in the United States during 2017 is now a San Antonio Police Department officer. Former Team USA Boxer Ravven Brown graduated from the SAPD Training Academy last December. Officer Brown originally moved to Texas to play basketball at the University of...
foxsanantonio.com
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
foxsanantonio.com
Man caught in the act burglarizing vehicles inside Selma body shop, police say
SELMA, Texas - A man is behind bars after he was caught burglarizing vehicles inside a body shop. The incident happened just after 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Gunn Collision Center off Chelsea Place and Interstate 35 North in Selma. According to Selma PD's Facebook, a witness told officers that...
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
foxsanantonio.com
Elderly man arrested for allegedly stabbing younger man after altercation, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man Sunday afternoon on the West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
