Downtown Minneapolis leaders showcase list of 2022 accomplishments
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Downtown Council highlighted what went well in downtown Minneapolis in 2022, in areas ranging from entertainment to public safety. At its 67th annual year-in-review event held at the Armory Wednesday, speakers shared stat after stat. Overall, Metro Transit ridership increased 19 percent between 2021 and last year. The number of people attending games, concerts and events downtown also rose over 68 percent over the same timeframe and over 400 restaurants and retail stores opened downtown in 2022. It was also announced that U.S. Bancorp will remain in downtown.
The City of Brooklyn Center welcomes its furriest service members
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — It was a paws-itive open house for the City of Brooklyn Center's fire and police departments as both introduced their newest service pups at the city's west fire station on Wednesday. Rex and Brooklyn are a 15-week-old brother and sister duo of golden retrievers that...
Eat Street Crossing coming soon to Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — A new food hall is coming to south Minneapolis soon!. Eat Street Crossing is set to open in the Old Arizona Studios building in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood, on March 4. The eatery features six different vendors with cuisines from around the world, according to a press release.
Chuck and Don's to sell multiple stores
ST PAUL, Minn. — Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's plans to sell dozens of stores across multiple states. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents filed on Feb. 5. Around 66 stores across...
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
Minnesota Opera Orchestra prepares to strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra held an event Sunday afternoon to prepare for a potential strike. The professional orchestra, which has served the Minnesota Opera for over 60 years, is an ensemble of 46 musicians, many of whom gathered to make signs in advance of the potential strike. The ensemble is part of the American Federation of Musicians with the Twin Cities Musicians Union, Local 30-73.
Do electric vehicles really lose range in cold weather?
MINNEAPOLIS — Electric vehicles are becoming more popular these days, but one of the biggest concerns from potential buyers is the range, especially when it is cold outside and batteries lose some of their power. Is it really a big deal? Or is this all overblown?. "This is my...
Valleyfair looking to hire 1,600 for 2023 season
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — While it feels like we are buried in the midst of a tough Minnesota winter, the good stuff - warm temps, blue skies and sunshine - is mere months away. Valleyfair is preparing for its 2023 season, which opens in May, by staging a hiring event to fill 1,600 openings. The week-long campaign, which runs from Feb. 18 to 24, aims to find job seekers to fill positions from ride operators and lifeguards to food service workers and security.
Report: Twin Cities drivers spent 26 hours stuck in traffic in 2022
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — If it feels like you're stuck in traffic more often, you aren't wrong. In Minneapolis, drivers lost 26 hours in 2022 because of traffic congestion — a 47% increase from 2021 — according to the INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard. "Certainly, a lot of...
Ice Diving Festival on White Bear Lake attempts to break record
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Embracing life in Minnesota comes in all forms. But if there was one sport that's more of a bear hug than an embrace, it just might be sawing a hole into a frozen lake to go into it. "Yep, I'm going to go ahead...
Mayor Frey lays out 2023 priorities on public safety, economy
MINNEAPOLIS — Under the new strong-mayor system in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey has more influence over city government during his second term than any mayor in recent memory. On Wednesday afternoon, he sat down with KARE 11's Danny Spewak to discuss priorities for 2023, the status of various investigations into the Minneapolis Police Department, and his vision for the economy and affordable housing.
Lakeville girl battles rare disease as parents raise thousands for a cure
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Little Lucy Hieb is battling one of the rarest diseases in the world. Called CTNNB1 Syndrome, it affects the 10-month-old's ability to do almost everything. It's so rare that funding to find a cure is almost nonexistent, so Lucy's family is taking matters into their own...
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
Union strike enters day 2 in Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. — Wednesday morning food service workers from the Hastings School District are returning to the picket lines, asking school leaders for a fair contract. Members of SEIU Local 284, the union representing the 35 workers, first started their strike on Tuesday morning. Later that day the group rallied with supporters and Senator Judy Seeberger, who represents Hastings in the Minnesota Senate.
3rd Annual Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby brings a piece of the past to Excelsior
EXCELSIOR, Minnesota — This weekend's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is a relatively new event, with this being its third running. But, for Excelsior, the race is bringing back a piece of history. The dog sled race is a competition that attracts tens of thousands of people to Excelsior,...
How an 'underwater drone' is helping Anoka County Sheriff's Office
NOWTHEN, Minnesota — In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's important local sheriff departments have teams trained to respond to water emergencies. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is gaining more resources with its Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV). "It's something we have been researching for years," Anoka County Sheriff's...
Sheriff: Man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center
NEWPORT, Minnesota — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday morning in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. The Washington County Sheriff's Office found the man slumped over the driver's seat at around 11 a.m., according to a press release. The death is...
Crews battle duplex fire, winter elements in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews are battling both intense flames and brutally cold weather Friday morning as they attempt to put down a duplex fire on the city's south side. Firefighters arrived on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South to find heavy fire showing from the second floor...
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
Edina Hornet to return as school's logo after district, artist reach private settlement
EDINA, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired on June 29, 2021 after the cease and desist letter was served. The hornet logo is back at Edina High School after the district and the logo's artist reached a private settlement. According to a press release from Edina...
