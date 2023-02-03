ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis leaders showcase list of 2022 accomplishments

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Downtown Council highlighted what went well in downtown Minneapolis in 2022, in areas ranging from entertainment to public safety. At its 67th annual year-in-review event held at the Armory Wednesday, speakers shared stat after stat. Overall, Metro Transit ridership increased 19 percent between 2021 and last year. The number of people attending games, concerts and events downtown also rose over 68 percent over the same timeframe and over 400 restaurants and retail stores opened downtown in 2022. It was also announced that U.S. Bancorp will remain in downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chuck and Don's to sell multiple stores

ST PAUL, Minn. — Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's plans to sell dozens of stores across multiple states. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents filed on Feb. 5. Around 66 stores across...
WOODBURY, MN
North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12

MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month. In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Opera Orchestra prepares to strike

MINNEAPOLIS — The musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra held an event Sunday afternoon to prepare for a potential strike. The professional orchestra, which has served the Minnesota Opera for over 60 years, is an ensemble of 46 musicians, many of whom gathered to make signs in advance of the potential strike. The ensemble is part of the American Federation of Musicians with the Twin Cities Musicians Union, Local 30-73.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Valleyfair looking to hire 1,600 for 2023 season

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — While it feels like we are buried in the midst of a tough Minnesota winter, the good stuff - warm temps, blue skies and sunshine - is mere months away. Valleyfair is preparing for its 2023 season, which opens in May, by staging a hiring event to fill 1,600 openings. The week-long campaign, which runs from Feb. 18 to 24, aims to find job seekers to fill positions from ride operators and lifeguards to food service workers and security.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Mayor Frey lays out 2023 priorities on public safety, economy

MINNEAPOLIS — Under the new strong-mayor system in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey has more influence over city government during his second term than any mayor in recent memory. On Wednesday afternoon, he sat down with KARE 11's Danny Spewak to discuss priorities for 2023, the status of various investigations into the Minneapolis Police Department, and his vision for the economy and affordable housing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Union strike enters day 2 in Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. — Wednesday morning food service workers from the Hastings School District are returning to the picket lines, asking school leaders for a fair contract. Members of SEIU Local 284, the union representing the 35 workers, first started their strike on Tuesday morning. Later that day the group rallied with supporters and Senator Judy Seeberger, who represents Hastings in the Minnesota Senate.
HASTINGS, MN
How an 'underwater drone' is helping Anoka County Sheriff's Office

NOWTHEN, Minnesota — In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's important local sheriff departments have teams trained to respond to water emergencies. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is gaining more resources with its Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV). "It's something we have been researching for years," Anoka County Sheriff's...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Sheriff: Man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday morning in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. The Washington County Sheriff's Office found the man slumped over the driver's seat at around 11 a.m., according to a press release. The death is...
NEWPORT, MN
Crews battle duplex fire, winter elements in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews are battling both intense flames and brutally cold weather Friday morning as they attempt to put down a duplex fire on the city's south side. Firefighters arrived on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South to find heavy fire showing from the second floor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
