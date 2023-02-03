Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRAL
Two teenage boys shot on American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School in Durham
Authorities took two boys to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries and the other does not. Authorities took two boys to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries and the other does not.
WRAL
Video of police shocking Raleigh man will be made public
A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody. A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody.
WRAL
Hillside High School student dies, another hospitalized after shooting on American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A teenage boy has died and another was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School. Durham Public Schools said the teen who died attended Hillside High School and the teen hospitalized is a student at the school. Authorities...
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
WRAL
Victim says she pretended to be dead during deadly home invasion
Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday. Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday.
WRAL
Neighbors, family react to death of 2 men and baby girl
Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital.
WRAL
Deputies say child was beaten to death, deadly shooting investigation underway in Nash County
Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating. Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating.
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
WRAL
Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness
Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
cbs17
Durham police looking to ID person who threatened store worker, stole vape pen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen. According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b. If...
Vance County woman says she pretended to be dead during deadly home invasion
HENDERSON, N.C. — Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday. Deputies found three people had been shot, including two who lived there, at a home on the 100 stretch of Kelly Road as they responded to a home invasion. Jay...
WRAL
Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead
Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
cbs17
Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
WRAL
One dead, another shot in front of Cummins engine plant on US 301 in Nash County
Two people were shot near the Cummins plant along Highway 301 in Whitakers on Tuesday. Two people were shot near the Cummins plant along Highway 301 in Whitakers on Tuesday.
WRAL
Raleigh approves immediate help for those at risk of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID relief funds will help keep a roof overhead for families in Raleigh who suddenly find themselves out on the streets or who are on the brink of becoming homeless. The goal of this new emergency assistance program is to help at least 145 people who...
WRAL
Man killed at Rocky Mount motel
A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
WRAL
Take the Kids: Magic Tree House Space Mission
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — My daughter started reading The Magic Tree House book series in the second grade. I was excited to find out that the Morehead Planetarium is now offering a show based on the book. We took all three of our kids ages eight, five and three last weekend.
WRAL
Raleigh girl in critical condition after apartment fire, friend raises $10K on her behalf
As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for Anastasia Hall and her family. As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for Anastasia Hall and her family.
WITN
Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
Comments / 2