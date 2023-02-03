ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Video of police shocking Raleigh man will be made public

A judge on Wednesday ruled that the Raleigh Police Department can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Neighbors, family react to death of 2 men and baby girl

Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness

Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead

Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man killed at Rocky Mount motel

A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Take the Kids: Magic Tree House Space Mission

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — My daughter started reading The Magic Tree House book series in the second grade. I was excited to find out that the Morehead Planetarium is now offering a show based on the book. We took all three of our kids ages eight, five and three last weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Nash County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed robbers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is looking for information in relation to a robbery that happened Friday night. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night robbery in Samaria at a Dollar General. Deputies say the suspects appear to be two men, who...
NASH COUNTY, NC

