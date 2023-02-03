How to administer Narcan in case of an emergency

FRESNO, Calif. ( KGPE ) – As the opioid pandemic plagues the country, Fresno’s Top Doctor is asking people at home to buy naloxone in case of an emergency.

In Fresno County, the number of fentanyl death doubled from 2019-2020. In 2019, there were around 30 deaths, in 2020 there were over 60.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, the school districts, and the Fresno Health Department is all working together to try and combat the epidemic.

Thursday, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra joined us on the show to show people at home how to administer naloxone.

For more information regarding fentanyl, Narcan, or opioids you can visit the Fresno County website .

