ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

How to administer Narcan in case of an emergency

By Mederios Babb
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBXK5_0kanE2PL00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KGPE ) – As the opioid pandemic plagues the country, Fresno’s Top Doctor is asking people at home to buy naloxone in case of an emergency.

In Fresno County, the number of fentanyl death doubled from 2019-2020. In 2019, there were around 30 deaths, in 2020 there were over 60.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, the school districts, and the Fresno Health Department is all working together to try and combat the epidemic.

Thursday, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra joined us on the show to show people at home how to administer naloxone.

For more information regarding fentanyl, Narcan, or opioids you can visit the Fresno County website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County emergency declaration comes to an end

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors let the county’s hospital emergency declaration come to an end during Tuesday’s board meeting.   However, health officials and supervisors both say the issues that caused the county to enter a state of emergency are still ongoing.  “Although I am supporting removing the state of emergency, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges culprit could face after 3 ‘swatting’ threats in 1 week at Clovis West

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified officials believe the three threats directed at Clovis West since Friday were non-credible “swatting” threats – or prank calls to law enforcement, according to a statement issued by the district on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced – but officials with the Fresno County District […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to attend the funeral for Selma Police Officer Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A public viewing and Mass for fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco will be held Wednesday, February 15. The viewing will take place 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery in Selma. The funeral services will be held the following day, February 16, at 10:00 a.m., at Selland […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 teens arrested in deadly apartment complex shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified and arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a 20-year-old Fresno resident, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed on Aug. 27 at an apartment complex parking lot near Cornelia Avenue and Highway 99. Officers were responding to reports […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family disturbance leads to a stabbing, says Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is injured after a family disturbance broke out Monday evening, according to Fresno Police Department. Police responded to a disturbance around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane. Officers arrived and found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a bottle and was […]
FRESNO, CA
delanonow.com

Slain Peace Officer

I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
SELMA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Alert: Law Enforcement Activity Rd 415

COARSEGOLD–The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Madera County Regional SWAT Team is currently serving a search warrant in the area of Road 415 and Rivercrest Road in Coarsegold. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a...
COARSEGOLD, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Arrested in Connection to Brutal Murders of Six People in Goshen

All photos courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to the brutal murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, in Goshen last month. In a news release, county Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified 35-year-old Angel Uriarte and 25-year-old...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy