Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 02-08-23
Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for two Jackson teens
UPDATE (2/8/23): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Taveion and Traveion Rogers have been found safe in Jackson. Felicia Wilson has turned herself in and is now in custody. UPDATE (2/7/23):. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Damelia Hurt is now in custody. The TBI reports...
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
kbsi23.com
Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman
A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
westkentuckystar.com
Man in Mayfield charged with strangulation
A man was arrested in Mayfield after a report of an assault on a woman. On Sunday officers went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate a fight in progress. As police approached, the woman who reported the assault said her husband fled out the back door and ran toward West Farthing Street.
KFVS12
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky
A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
WBBJ
Scam callers pose a members of law enforcement
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new type of scam calls are in our area. Tuesday, two law enforcement agencies warned the community about scammers pretending to be part of their agency. Victims of the scams have reported an individual or individuals calling them, saying that they are with the US Marshals or the FBI.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
WBBJ
Kenneth B. Newsom
Tribute service for Kenneth B. Newsom age 62, will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM in Clover Creek MB Church Cemetery at 2280 TN-18, Medon, TN. Mr. Newsom died, Monday,...
WBBJ
Fire department installs signs for emergencies, smoke detectors
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire department will install a new address sign for you so that they can easily spot your residence in case of an emergency. The Madison County Fire Department is installing reflective green address signs for your front yard. These signs cost $20. “And...
WBBJ
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Mr. Larry Dary Mann
Mr. Larry Dary Mann, 72, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
