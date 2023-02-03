Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

JACKSON, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO