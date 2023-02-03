Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 MBB: Complete team effort carries K-State past 19 TCU, 82-61
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as No. 12/11 Kansas State snapped a 2-game losing streak with a near wire-to-wire 82-61 victory over No. 19/17 TCU on Tuesday night before a crowd of 8,667 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Junction City's Jones signs to play with Southwestern
WINFIELD — A week after National Signing Day on Feb. 1, the Southwestern College football team has released the full list of recruits that will be joining the squad in the fall of 2023. A total of 58 new student-athletes have been brought in for the 2023 class, including 28 on offense, 24 on defense, five athletes and a specialist.
K-State College of Arts and Sciences announces student ambassadors
MANHATTAN — The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors. Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on involvement. The College of Arts and Sciences student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of...
NWS Topeka announces 2023 Storm Spotter Classes
TOPEKA - The National Weather Service has announced both in person and virtual Storm Spotter classes for 2023. County Emergency Managers work together with the National Weather Service to offer storm spotter classes in preparation for severe weather season. During severe weather events, storm spotters provide important information that assists...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
Stormont Vail Foundation Provides Charitable Funds to Area Organizations
(TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 3, 2023) — Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community. Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health...
Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
2nd Junction City man accused of killing in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Aggieville have arrested a second suspect. Just before 2p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Edward Wright of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 7
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law.
$500K worth of pot, mushroom candy seized on I-70
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations after a traffic stop on Interstate 70. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
US Army no longer operating tax centers
FORT RILEY - In October 2022, the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General announced that Staff Judge Advocate offices Army-wide, will no longer provide tax preparation services. In the past, the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Advocate had operated a Tax Assistance Center in conjunction with the IRS's...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0