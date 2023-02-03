Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police: Man Arrested After Stealing Running Car, Crashing Into Tree
A transient was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a running car and crashing it into a tree, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 6:45 a.m. when the victim went inside The Donut Shop on Central at 416 Central Avenue to make a purchase and left his car running with the key fob and a gun in the center console.
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the indictment, on or about May...
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Sign Up Here for the 2023 SE Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo
Cheyenne's premier event for connecting local businesses to our community returns in the Spring of 2023! The annual Southeast Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo is April 14 – April 16th at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, brought to you by Townsquare Media. The annual event features vendors for everything home and outdoors.
Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming
According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
Check Out the Lovely Valentine’s Day Events Happening in Cheyenne
February in Wyoming means two things - Super Bowl Parties and Valentine's Day. But, as pumped as I am to catch those Super Bowl commercials, I've got a bigger problem on my hand...I haven't started my Valentine's Day plans. Thankfully, the city of Cheyenne has got me covered. Plenty of...
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY
Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE
Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds ‘shutdown’ for remainder of season
LARAMIE -- The hits just keep on coming. Noah Reynolds, Wyoming's leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion Saturday night in a loss at San Jose State, Jeff Linder announced Tuesday. The Cowboys' third-year head coach said it was Reynolds' third major head injury...
Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record
January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?
Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: Mini-Golf, Markets, Mics, and More!
Does anyone else feel like January went by way too fast? The first weekend of February is here! And the weather looks like it will be more forgiving this weekend, so why not enjoy it? Kickstart your February by exploring all Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Friday, February 3.
Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND
Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
Wyoming’s Nate Barnhart Named League’s Freshman of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award, as well. He averaged...
