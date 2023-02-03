Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
City asking for limited water usage amid flooding
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) – If you live in the city of Weiner, you are being advised to watch your water usage with flooding being rampant. A social media post explained due to rainfall on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the city’s sewer system is overloaded. You are being asked to...
Kait 8
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A damaged power line knocked out electricity to thousands of Jonesboro City Water & Light customers. Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off Wednesday afternoon and hit another line, causing about 2,000 outages. The company “did some...
Kait 8
Power out in parts of Clay County after storm damage
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Office of Emergency Management is heading to the scene of storm damage Wednesday afternoon. The OEM director told Region 8 News that power lines are down off Highway 67 and Clay County Road 125 near Corning. He’s also reporting outages along Highway...
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
Kait 8
Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak following a crash Monday night forced many people to leave their homes and jobs for safety. It all started at around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 when a car crashed on East Highland Drive near Hytrol, damaging a gas meter. It took workers hours...
Kait 8
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak on Monday lead to headaches for people in Jonesboro whether it was on the road or in their neighborhood, but there was one positive to come out of the situation. The Jonesboro E-911 emergency alert system was able to send out its first...
Kait 8
City of Paragould prepares for flooding
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ditches across Paragould were low Tueday ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted to move in on Wednesday. The city of Paragould used this time to clean out its ditches and drains to prevent flooding. “We have been cleaning out all of our catch basins, and any...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 175 (Sharp County) as of 4:27 p.m. Highway 115 (Lawrence...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down a major intersection in downtown Jonesboro. Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Police, fire, and...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
BROOLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49. According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log Road intersection just north of Brookland. No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or...
Kait 8
Ice causes more damage to your roof than you think
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ice can get trapped in your roof valley, this is where the roof meets and forms a trough. If water gets backed this leads to not only roof damage but damage to interior aspects of the home such as your drywall. “In cases that it does...
neareport.com
Gas main break forces evacuation in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities with fire and police departments were working to evacuate an area of Jonesboro after a gas line ruptured from being struck by a car Monday. Jonesboro 911 Dispatch sent out the alert of the need to evacuate the area of 4000 to 5000 block of E Highland due to gas main break per Jonesboro Fire Department.
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to rain across a lot of Region 8. While rain chances will stay high all day on Wednesday, there will be waves of heavier rain embedded in the steady rainfall. Before it moves out Wednesday night, most of Region 8 will have 1-3″ of rainfall! There is a low chance of severe weather this evening as the cold front moves through. The main threat will be damaging winds. This chance really doesn’t ramp up until the evening drive time. We will keep an eye on it for you. Drier air arrives on Thursday, but an upper-level low on Friday will bring pockets of drizzle and maybe some flurries. The weekend looks dry.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Kait 8
Feb. 7: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to a mild start to Tuesday. While we are only expecting a few showers today, carrying an umbrella along may not be a bad idea. Heavier and more widespread rainfall...
Kait 8
Transition fair offers real world connections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One event in Jonesboro made sure kids fighting one of the toughest battles got the helping hand they deserved in the workforce. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Project CARE Transition Job Fair was hosted at St. Bernards auditorium, connecting special needs high school students with entry-level jobs.
Kait 8
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closes
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population. For the...
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
Kait 8
BRTC students working with NASA
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced a power supply brick designed by students will power an International Power Station. According to a news release, NASA provided the blueprints and students used a computer program to design a 3-d layout and use a 3-d printer to complete the project. They will now move forward by building 11 more.
Kait 8
Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three suspects said to have stolen a victim’s wallet and used the credit cards inside to buy items. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7 about a theft that took place around 2:30 p.m.
Comments / 0