Perrysburg to take down Woodlands Park playground; cites age and safety concerns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 26, 2022. The city of Perrysburg announced in a press release on Wednesday that work to take down playground equipment at Woodlands Park would begin the week of Feb. 13, citing the structure's condition.
Northwest State Community College preps for manufacturing jobs with six-week program
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Northwest State Community College is aiming to meet industry job demands by introducing a short-term program to earn industry-recognized manufacturing certificates. The Industrial Automation and Computer Aided Manufacturing programs will be condensed into a six-week, one-credit hour course to be more accessible to non-traditional students looking...
Toledo City Council continues discussion on 2023 use of ARPA funds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council continued discussions Tuesday on how to spend American Rescue Plan dollars for 2023, speaking to the city's finance department Tuesday to get a full rundown of how the funds will be used this year. Of the original $180 million provided by the federal...
Five Points residents meet with Toledo police for safety meeting Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police joined neighbors in west Toledo Tuesday night to talk safety in the Five Points neighborhood. TPD planned the meeting as a follow up to operation FASER, -- Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response -- which began on Feb. 21, 2022 and involved a coordinated effort between city police and other state, local and federal agencies.
'These babies are dying': Toledo mother and son share fears about city's youth violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the second week of February continues, teen deaths make up more than half of Toledo's homicides in 2023. There have been five juvenile homicides since Dec. 5, 2022. That doesn't include the three teens who have been shot and hospitalized in the last week. Jeremiah...
Violence in Five Points neighborhood won't shutter catering business' doors, owner says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ida's Catering in west Toledo was opened 40 years ago by the mother and daughter duo of Ida and Cindy Campbell. Since then, Cindy Campbell said she has adapted how she runs the Bennett Road business for more employee safety as her and her staff have grown increasingly used to the sound of passing police sirens.
City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city
TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
Town center proposal beginning to take shape in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — City leaders are hoping a town center would become somewhat of a downtown for Oregon. Talks have been ongoing since 2019 but picked up steam on Monday. The plan is to create a new space for people to gather, shop and eat all in the same area.
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
NW Ohio school districts working to combat poor reading proficiency levels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine revealed alarming information about our next generation during his State of the State address Tuesday, saying that 40% of third graders across Ohio are not reading at proficient levels. The governor committed to using a portion of the state budget to try to...
Lagrange Street closed for possible sinkhole, sewer repair in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A road is closed and a "possible sinkhole" is developing at the site of a sewer repair project in north Toledo. Lagrange Street is closed between Yates and Page streets and is scheduled to reopen in one week. The closure is due to sewer repairs, a city of Toledo media release said.
Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
$2 million in funding available for Toledo youth programming
TOLEDO, Ohio — A parks and youth services grant worth $2 million has been set aside to provide support for kids in Toledo. In the past, the grant was awarded to the city parks' summer programs. Now the requirements to apply have changed to include programs open all year.
Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
Feeding Tube Awareness Week: Meet Ariya Ruffin
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ariya Ruffin is just like any other one-year-old. She's full of energy, has an infectious baby smile and she melts the hearts of anyone around her. But there's one major difference, she has short bowel syndrome or short gut. "Short gut is when you're missing a...
Gov. DeWine tours Toledo's Narcotics Intelligence Center to push for increased funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Toledo on Wednesday, one day after discussing increased funding for the program during his state of the state address. DeWine is asking the state legislature to approve $13 million to expand services at ONIC, double...
Father of modern boxing in Toledo broke barriers to leave a lasting impact
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's boxing scene is home to world champions and Olympians and has history that dates back more than 100 years. But the story of boxing in the Glass City can’t be told without one person in particular: Larry Moreland. He is considered the father of...
Support, resources offered to grandparents raising grandchildren
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Grandparents raising grandchildren -- though it can sound somewhat charming, it can be difficult for families -- especially without the proper resources. If you are a grandparent raising you’re grandchild and you are looking for support, you can find it in Wood County. The...
July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
