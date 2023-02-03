ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Five Points residents meet with Toledo police for safety meeting Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police joined neighbors in west Toledo Tuesday night to talk safety in the Five Points neighborhood. TPD planned the meeting as a follow up to operation FASER, -- Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response -- which began on Feb. 21, 2022 and involved a coordinated effort between city police and other state, local and federal agencies.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city

TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Feeding Tube Awareness Week: Meet Ariya Ruffin

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ariya Ruffin is just like any other one-year-old. She's full of energy, has an infectious baby smile and she melts the hearts of anyone around her. But there's one major difference, she has short bowel syndrome or short gut. "Short gut is when you're missing a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy