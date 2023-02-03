ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

shari schumacker
6d ago

My guess is, the company that bought, isn’t aware of the housing laws… unfortunately, like many others around. I am in the middle of a law suit with a rental company right now that thinks they are above the law. And without notice locked my family and I out of our place. I feel for these guys, they need to fight for their rights and not let people like this get away with walking over those of us that are down on our luck.

Reply(1)
2
Angela Beaudion
6d ago

This story infuriates me to no end. This so unfair and definitely is a violation of something. It's management companies like these 2 that are the problem. I'm so disappointed in our town right now that this would even be allowed. Someone should do a gofundme for the residents so they can take these jokes to court.

Reply(2)
2
Related
KAAL-TV

County snow plows join in on Paint the Town Pink

(ABC 6 News) – As Paint the Town Pink” continues in Austin, Mower County’s Public Works department is getting in on the fun. The county’s snowplows got a make over, as part of a decorating contest, the trucks now sporting newly painted pink plows. Paint the...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

“Task Force” assembled to identify issues in response to pandemic impacts on downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A task force is being assembled to identify and address priority issues in response to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on downtown Rochester. The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Diversity Council, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

ABC and Toy Zone store in Rochester to close

(ABC 6 News) – The owners of ABC and Toy Zone in Rochester announced they are retiring from retail and that the store will close. In an email sent out Tuesday morning, store owners Steve and Rene Nordhus, said they’ve decided to retire from retail to focus on spending quality time with their family and do some traveling.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Guest readers take part in Spark’s story time

(ABC 6 News) – February is ‘I Love to Read month, and Spark Children’s museum is celebrating with special guest readers. Our very own anchor James Wilcox took part in story time for children on Wednesday. Guests from ABC News 6, Apache Mall, City of Rochester, Cradle...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage

Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing

(ABC 6 News) – Bed Bath & Beyond in Rochester appears to be closing. Store closing signs popped up on the store’s doors on Saturday. ABC 6 News reached out to the store and spoke with an associate who confirmed the closing and said the timeline to close is in about 8 to 12 weeks. No exact date was given.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

No threat to Albert Lea schools, district says

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement and school district officials determined there was no threat to student safety after police received a call that referred to a possible threat Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement was dispatched to district buildings as a safety measure. Officials said the school day was minimally...
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy