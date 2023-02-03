Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon’s Common School Fund announces record-breaking distribution
Oregon schools got some good news this week. The Common School Fund, a lesser-known but important source of revenue for K-12 public schools, announced it will distribute a record $72.2 million this year. Ali Ryan Hansen is with the Oregon Department of State Lands. She told KLCC the Common School...
klcc.org
Alarming suicide data released by Lane County
The suicide rate in Lane County is 65-percent greater than the national average. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by Lane County Public Health. Between 2000 and 2020, the rate of suicide increased by 80%. Based on data from the report, Suicide In Lane County; Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations, males committed suicide four times more often than females and men over 65 were at greatest risk. Suicide rates in rural communities were two times the county average. Most suicide victims died at home with a gun they owned.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: They're All Grown Up! How Millennials are Shaping the Present and Future of Politics, Business, and Culture
The Millennial Generation is 75 million strong – the largest generation in American history and one that has been called “the demographic bridge to America’s more diverse future.” For years, this cohort, which includes people born between 1981-1996, seemed forever young, always in the shadow of their parents’ generation, the Boomers.
klcc.org
New transitional housing coming to Lincoln County, following million dollar grant
New transitional housing is coming to Lincoln County, as an Oregon non-profit receives a grant for nearly a million dollars. The Lincoln City HOPE Center at the LeRoy Benham campus will offer 69 beds, some in dorm-style rooms. Alan Evans is the founder of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers. He...
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
kezi.com
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
klcc.org
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what's working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
klcc.org
Good Gardening: Better Bad Beds
Lane County Extension Service Master Gardener John Fischer here with KLCC's Good Gardening. I've already explained my concerns about raised beds. Increased water use, difficulty in maintaining soil fertility, and the over use of non-sustainable materials - particularly old growth cedar. But despite my lecturing, and maybe because of mobility...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
klcc.org
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. M Jackson, Climatologist, Explorer and Author
A conversation between Dr. M Jackson, Glaciologist, National Geographic Explorer and Author and Michael Dunne. Dr. M Jackson, is an explorer, scientist, noted public speaker, author and documentarian. She received her PhD in geography and glaciology from the University of Oregon and is a resident of Eugene. A National Geographic Society Explorer, TED Fellow, three-time U.S. Fulbright Scholar and author, Jackson talks about her love of science and glaciers and her upcoming debut novel.
kykn.com
Marion County Announces New Emergency Management Director
SALEM, OR – Marion County announces Gregory Walsh as the new Emergency Management Director. Walsh comes to Marion County with 14 years of Emergency Management experience. He most recently held the position of Emergency Preparedness Manager for the City of Salem. While there, he was responsible for city-wide emergency planning and management of the Emergency Operations Center for emergency response coordination between city departments and external partners.
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
Check your ticket! $1M Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton, Oregon Lottery announces
A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Beaverton on Saturday, the Oregon Lottery announced.
kykn.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Publics Help with a Suspicious Death Investigation
On December 9, 2022, Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body located in northern Millersburg. With assistance of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office the body was confirmed to be Richard Champion, who was reported missing to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in September. Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of Mr. Champion as suspicious.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
kptv.com
Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
