Indiana State

Embiid, Morant, Brown lead NBA All-Star reserve class

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called.

Other players — like Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern.

NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy.

The reserves for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City were announced Thursday night. From the Eastern Conference, it was Embiid, Adebayo, Haliburton, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and New York’s Julius Randle.

Even for a now six-time All-Star like DeRozan, it still matters.

“It’s everything,” DeRozan said. “I just hope anybody out there, whatever field you work in, never listens to the outside noise, to people doubting you, counting you out, everything. As long as you’re true to yourself, believe in yourself, you keep putting in the work with a genuine heart and genuine passion, you’ll be rewarded.”

From the Western Conference, the picks were Gilgeous-Alexander, Lillard, Memphis teammates Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Markkanen, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George.

NBA

“Every single year, starter or not, I’m competitive,” Embiid said. “Obviously you want to be the best. I felt like I put myself in position to be up there and the best.”

He was an easy pick. Other candidates probably were tougher for coaches to pass on — that list including Phoenix’s Devin Booker, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Atlanta’s Trae Young, all of them averaging around 27 points per game this season. Philadelphia’s James Harden, averaging 11 assists per game, also was left out; unless he’s picked as an injury replacement, his streak of 10 consecutive All-Star appearances is over.

Same goes for Denver’s Aaron Gordon. The West-leading Nuggets were hoping, and weren’t happy when the results were announced.

“Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “When you have the best record in the Western Conference, and you’ve had it for a while now, and you’ve been able to sustain that high level, and you look at the year that Aaron Gordon is having, to me it’s just a travesty that the coaches didn’t vote him in.”

The reserves are selected by the 30 NBA head coaches, who each cast ballots for seven players from their own conference.

“It means a lot,” Morant said on the TNT broadcast of the announcements. “Obviously, it shows my work that I’ve put in day in and day out. ... Hopefully, Jaren gets picked on the same team as me.”

The 14 players who were announced Thursday join this pool of starters: team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

Durant and Williamson are currently out with injuries. If either of them, or any other All-Star selection, cannot play for whatever reason then the task of replacing them falls on Commissioner Adam Silver.

James and Antetokounmpo will draft their teams live, shortly before the All-Star Game in a new twist this season; past All-Star drafts in the now-6-year-old captain’s format had been done ahead of time. Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Antetokounmpo’s team; the Nuggets’ Malone is an All-Star coach now for the second time and will coach the team that James selects.

James — closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA career scoring record — is 5-0 as a captain, having served as one in every season of this format. He got two of those wins over teams that Antetokounmpo selected. Abdul-Jabbar is expected at All-Star weekend, and Silver said in Paris last month that the weekend could provide the league with the opportunity to properly salute James taking over as the scoring leader, assuming it happens by then as expected.

The Rising Stars event is Feb. 17, the first night of the three-night All-Star weekend. All-Star Saturday — featuring the 3-point contest, dunk contest and skills competition — takes center stage the next night, followed by the 72nd All-Star Game on Sunday.

AP Sports Writers Andrew Seligman in Chicago, Pat Graham in Denver and Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA-leading Boston Celtics scrounged enough out of their bench to keep the Philadelphia 76ers at bay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. With three of the Celtics’ regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead Boston to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Brown, who missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness, left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound. Brown appeared to take Tatum’s elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and temple.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

AP Source: Trail Blazers trade Hart to Knicks for Reddish

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks in exchange for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t publicly announced the deal ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday. ESPN first reported the trade. Hart was set to start for the Blazers on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, but he suddenly left the floor during warmups. Gary Payton II replaced Hart in the starting lineup. Hart, who is in the midst of his seventh NBA season, was averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 51 games with Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

T'wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Playing loose, the Timberwolves set a season high with 79 points in the first half and led 107-80 midway through the third quarter, helped by 64% shooting from the field and 61% from 3-point range. Luka Garza scored a career-high 25 points and the Timberwolves made 23 3-pointers at a 54% shooting clip, tying their highest output of the season. The three-team trade was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday night by a person with knowledge of the deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the major deal made ahead of Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Adebayo scores 38, Heat hold off sliding Pacers 116-111

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo entered this season wanting more shots. The Miami Heat gave him those opportunities, and are thrilled at how it’s working out. Miami’s All-Star center tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and the Heat held off the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game slide. Adebayo was 12 of 16 from the field, 14 of 14 from the foul line. “Bam, obviously, was really good on both ends of the court,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Benn breaks scoreless tie early in 2nd, Stars top Wild 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn’s 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for the Western Conference-leading Stars. Radek Faksa’s one-timer on a precision 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin came five minutes later, and Jani Hakanpaa tipped in a shot from Roope Hintz midway through the period. Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a power play to get Minnesota within 3-1 late in the second period, and the Wild had Ryan Hartman’s goal just 30 seconds later called off for goalie interference against Jordan Greenway.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Fox's late FTs gives Kings 130-128 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, including three free throws with less than a second left, to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 130-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Fox missed a 3-pointer with .3 seconds left. But Eric Gordon fouled him to set up the game-winning free throws. “I don’t want to belittle it because he was he was amazing, but at the end of the day that’s what he gets paid to do,” coach Mike Brown said. “He’s an All-Star. He’s one of our best players and he’s got to be able to make plays for us when we need him to, especially on the road and that’s what he did.” Fox, who added 11 assists, made consecutive baskets to get the Kings within 1 with 42.2 seconds to go.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Williams scores 26 in Memphis' 99-81 victory over USF

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat South Florida 99-81 on Wednesday night. Williams added five rebounds for the Tigers (18-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 23 points while going 9 of 16 (3 for 3 from distance), and he also had five rebounds and eight assists. Keonte Kennedy was 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points. The Bulls (10-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Tyler Harris, who finished with 28 points. South Florida also got 18 points from Selton Miguel. Russel Tchewa also had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Memphis took the lead with 18:45 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Davis led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 48-35 at the break. Memphis outscored South Florida by five points in the second half, and Williams scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Daniels scores 18 as Villanova takes down DePaul 81-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 18 points as Villanova beat DePaul 81-65 on Wednesday night. Daniels shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East Conference). Cam Whitmore scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Moore finished with 17 points. The Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points. Javan Johnson added 18 points and two blocks for DePaul. Da’Sean Nelson also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Blue Demons’ sixth in a row. Villanova took a 28-22 lead in the first half with a 16-1 run. Led by nine first-half points from Moore, Villanova carried a 37-34 lead into the break. Villanova took the lead for what would be the final time on Daniels’ 3-pointer with 9:26 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore DePaul by 13 points in the final half.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

