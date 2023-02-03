Pascal Siakam Snubbed of All-Star Spot as League Announces Reserves

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was not among the NBA All-Star game reserves

Pascal Siakam got snubbed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For just the second time in the last decade, the Toronto Raptors will not be represented at the NBA All-Star game this season, the league announced Thursday night. Siakam, who had been expected to make the trip to Salt Lake later this month, was not selected as an All-Star reserve by NBA coaches.

DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, and Jrue Holiday have earned the reserves spot from the East, joining Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown.

In the West, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gligeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, and Damian Lillard all earned honors. They'll be joined by Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, and Nikola Jokic.

If Siakam's stats hold this season, he will be the first player in the last 25 years to average 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists and fail to make the All-Star Game, as Josh Lewenberg reported.

Siakam also failed to make the All-Star game last season despite earning third-team All-NBA honors. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while leading Toronto to the playoffs.

Ultimately, Siakam was undone by Toronto's 23-30 record this season. None of the bottom six teams in the NBA had a player selected to the All-Star game this season.

Further Reading

Report: Multiple Western Conference teams interested in O.G. Anunoby

Raptors haunted by front office mistake in loss to Jazz

Scottie Barnes discusses his love for Toronto, be 'broke' & fear of heights