Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KOMO News
Mother of 3 killed in crash involving forklift operated by man suspected of DUI
SEATTLE — The woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in north Seattle Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Valdez. Valdez leaves behind three children. Her birthday would have been on Friday. Family members told KOMO News Wednesday they are in a state of devastation and grief. "It's an...
KOMO News
Several bottles of alcohol pulled from wreckage in deadly forklift accident in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A small memorial has popped up near the spot where a forklift operator caused a deadly chain reaction crash. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report the crash on the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police said the driver of...
KOMO News
1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters
ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
KOMO News
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
KOMO News
Charges filed against man accused of barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed felony residential burglary and assault charges Monday against the man accused of barricading himself inside a couple's home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Michael Aaron Dorsey, 34, is accused of locking himself inside the couple's home last week for several hours...
KOMO News
Woman killed, forklift driver arrested for DUI after crash on Aurora Ave in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. and was still blocking all north and southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue...
KOMO News
Encampment near north Seattle tow company accounts for nearly 450 police responses in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for it's famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KOMO News
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says
SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
KOMO News
Making History and Saving Lives: Everett Fire's First African-American Battalion Chief
EVERETT, Wash. — This Black History Month KOMO News is highlighting Black changemakers in the Puget Sound region and their accomplishments. One Snohomish County man is making history and saving lives at the same time. Rich Langford just made history as the first black battalion chief in the Everett...
KOMO News
Capitol Hill's Mint Lounge is temporarily closing
SEATTLE — Another business is closing its doors and leaving Seattle. The latest? Mint Lounge on Capitol Hill, which is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." Businesses nearby told KOMO News Wednesday there has been a lot of pressure resulting from the nightlife gun violence in the area. “When...
KOMO News
Northshore School District warns community of possible luring incidents near schools
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Parents in the Northshore School District received an email on Friday, warning of two possible luring incidents near school bus stops. In the message to parents, school district representatives said the incidents occurred near Skyview Middle School, as well as near Canyon Park Middle School.
KOMO News
Seattle food banks work to stop 40% of U.S. food going to landfills
SEATTLE, Wash. — This time of year is what Food Lifeline calls “the difficult choice time of year” for their clients. “They have to make choices every day between paying the rent or utility bill and buying food. In January, February, and March, when it’s cold, the...
KOMO News
'You are failing': Seattle parents question homelessness authority's action on encampments
SEATTLE — Leaders of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) heard feedback Wednesday afternoon on the agency's multi-billion-dollar five-year plan to address homelessness, as well as frustration about the situation with homeless encampments in Seattle. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, view it in a browser...
KOMO News
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
KOMO News
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as threat decreases
SEATTLE — King County and the City of Seattle are no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday following guidance from Public Health - Seattle & King County. (If viewing...
KOMO News
This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?
Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
Comments / 3