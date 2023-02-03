ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices

TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
ARLINGTON, WA
KOMO News

Encampment near north Seattle tow company accounts for nearly 450 police responses in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for it's famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says

SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Six of those incidents involved repeat offenders.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Capitol Hill's Mint Lounge is temporarily closing

SEATTLE — Another business is closing its doors and leaving Seattle. The latest? Mint Lounge on Capitol Hill, which is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." Businesses nearby told KOMO News Wednesday there has been a lot of pressure resulting from the nightlife gun violence in the area. “When...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle food banks work to stop 40% of U.S. food going to landfills

SEATTLE, Wash. — This time of year is what Food Lifeline calls “the difficult choice time of year” for their clients. “They have to make choices every day between paying the rent or utility bill and buying food. In January, February, and March, when it’s cold, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?

Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy