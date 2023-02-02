Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Dana Brooke pinned Indi Hartwell in 6 minutes. Gallows & Anderson pinned The Creed Brothers in 8 minutes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: CODY AND PAUL TALK AMERICAN DREAM, A CAGE MATCH, MORE QUALIFIERS FOR THE EC, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Edge makes his way to the ring with Beth Phoenix. We have a video package with the recent history between THE Judgment Day, Edge, and Beth Phoenix. Edge says it is so damn good to be back. He says there is one...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TEAMS, FEMALE STAR SWITCH WWE BRANDS
As PWInsider.com reported earlier today for Elite subscribers, Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the Raw brand. Maximum Male Models and Dupri were backstage at Raw last week but were also at Smackdown. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STAR 'SUSPENDED'
WWE has announced that Grayson Waller has been "suspended" for the high crime of barging in on Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOW WWE MAY DEAL WITH THE SAMI-CODY SITUATION, LOVING THE DEPTH THAT THEY GAVE BAYLEY, THE GREATNESS OF THE BLOODLINE STORYLINE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you think are the chances that the WM39 Main Event gets changed to a triple threat match between Roman, Sami and Cody. I get the feeling that after Elimination Chamber when most likely Roman Reigns will retain the title (maybe in some sort of Montreal Screwjob Style...) that fans are going to reject Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event and try to hijack the shows to get Sami Zayn in the main event like what they did with Daniel Bryan in 2014.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES ON WHY WRESTLEMANIA DOESN'T NEED THE ROCK, RICKY STARKS AT THE RUMBLE, THE VINCE-HHH TRANSITION AND MORE
Cody Rhodes did an interview with The Daily Mail talking a number of topics:. On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H: "One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It's already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you're injured and you're on your couch. This happened very quickly, I'm not really up and moving and I'm not hitting the weights, I'm not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn't even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don't need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You wont have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It's the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab."
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The aftermath of WWE NXT Vengeance Day. *Bayley presents DING DONG HELLO! with Toxic Attraction. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
2/4 WWE IN COLUMBUS, GA RESULTS: CODY VS. SETH HEADLINES AS THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA TOUR BEGINS
The Civic Center in Columbus, GA was host to the WWE Road To Wrestlemainia show on Saturday night, February 4, 2023. A crowd of approximately 7,500 witnessed three title matches, a Black Light Street Fight, and a battle between Seth and Cody. The opening match saw Ridge Holland and Butch...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHAWN MICHAELS COMMENTS ON WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY, DIJAK'S FINGER, NEW DAY AND MORE: POST SHOW MEDIA CALL RECAP
Welcome to PWInsider.com's coverage of the post-WWE NXT Vengeance Day Media Call with Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn felt it was an absolutely phenomenal show in Charlotte. The roster was overjoyed to be out there in Charlotte. Lots of things going on including surprises and title changes. *For...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED 2023 WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal features the following lineup:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. *Elimination Chamber to determine WWE Raw Women's Championship Challenger at Wrestlemania 39: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Carmella.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Elimination Chamber pods destroyed: WWE Top 10, Feb. 5, 2023. WWE 2K23 First Look: Royal Rumble — Big E vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Austin Creed!. Dakota Kai plays The Last Of Us Part I (Ep. 3) — Let's Play. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S AEW DARK - ELEVATION IS NOW STREAMING
This week's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation is now streaming:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart Mark Sterling. *Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamante & Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero vs. Sky Blue & Madison...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMAGE CTRL ON NXT TUESDAY, USOS DEFEND TAG TITLES ON SMACKDOWN AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 675
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Comments / 0