Cody Rhodes did an interview with The Daily Mail talking a number of topics:. On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H: "One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It's already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you're injured and you're on your couch. This happened very quickly, I'm not really up and moving and I'm not hitting the weights, I'm not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn't even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don't need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You wont have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It's the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab."

1 DAY AGO