‘No Objection At All’: Judge in Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Scolds Defense Attorneys for ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Complaint

Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE: Alex Murdaugh double murder trial paused as bomb threat evacuates the courtroom on day 11
Jurors and alternates – though one less than usual due to an illness – returned to the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday morning as prosecutors continued to present the state’s case against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh over the brutal double murder of his wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in early June 2021.
Alex Murdaugh trial suspended as courthouse evacuated due to security issue
The South Carolina courthouse where former attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial is taking place was evacuated Wednesday due to a security issue, officials said. "A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel," a spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement."The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the threat," the statement continued. "No additional information is available from SLED at this time."Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman is presiding over the case as Murdaugh's trial — for an alleged double-homicide that has been widely publicized for years...
LIVE: Huge loss for Alex Murdaugh defense on day 9 of double murder trial
Jurors and alternates returned to the Colleton County Courthouse late Monday morning as prosecutors continued to present the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh over the brutal double murder of his wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in early June 2021. During a pre-trial hearing, the judge...
iheart.com
Forensic Scientist Testifies In Alex Murdaugh Trial
(Colleton County, SC) -- A forensic scientist with SLED will be cross-examined today in the Alex Murdaugh trial. Megan Fletcher testified Tuesday that gunshot residue was found on the clothes Murdaugh was wearing the 2021 night when his wife Maggie and son Paul were killed in Colleton County. The testimony...
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colleton County courthouse during Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a “credible threat” that was later determined to be a bomb threat. The threat came during witness testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial shortly before 12:30 p.m. News 2’s Riley Benson was inside the courtroom when Judge Clifton Newman […]
WPBF News 25
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
wtoc.com
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
Death of Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach in spotlight at double murder trial
Mark Tinsley, a South Carolina attorney. testified Monday that the Murdaugh family was given special treatment after a 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
Do you think Alex Murdaugh had something to do with the bomb threat?
In a chaotic turn of events, the highest profile murder trial in modern South Carolina history was put on pause, Wednesday. A bomb threat caused the Colleton County Courthouse to be evacuated proceedings in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis. According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812...
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday.
2 teens arrested following armed robbery in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of two victims, according to the Charleston Police Department. Two victims said they were walking around Alberta and Piedmont avenues – not far from Corrine Jones Park – on Monday evening when they were approached by two suspects, who pointed […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
buzzfeednews.com
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
On the night his wife and son were shot dead, Alex Murdaugh told the first officer who arrived at the grisly scene that he had last seen the pair alive about 90 minutes before stumbling upon their bodies. Three hours later, sitting in a car with investigators on the grounds...
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
13K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0