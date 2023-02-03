Read full article on original website
Controversy: Is Twin Falls New Tallest Building Truly a Skyscraper?
In 2019, we heard that plans had been approved for what we called the first skyscraper in Twin Falls. The building would become the tallest building in Twin Falls and tower over the Twin Falls Commons area and all surrounding buildings. People disagreed then, and still do, about using the term ‘skyscraper’ to describe the building.
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
South Twin Falls Park to Get Bigger
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday night to expand an existing park in the near future. The Council was asked to review and vote on a request to use $781,029 in park impact fees for future improvements and expansion of Vista Bonita Park just off Washington Street South and Orchard Drive.
The Brilliant Twin Falls Walmart Impulse Buy We Keep Passing On
You've seen it sitting on that shelf next to checkout aisle 16 at Walmart on numerous occasions. The reason you continue to pass on purchasing it isn't because of the price, but instead, it's because you doubt how effective it can be. I've been known to be an impulse shopper...
This New Twin Falls Ghost Kitchen has The Cheesiest Name Possible
If you don’t know what a ghost kitchen is yet, your mind is about to be blown. A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that operates out of the kitchen of another restaurant and you can only access the menu online. Last year we wrote about 10 of these ghost kitchens, and there are even more now.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Remember When the Partridge Family Visited Twin Falls?
If I told you that you can see a lot of strange things at Walmart, you might say, “No scat, Sherlock!” Strange encounters at the Twin Falls Walmart are probably trebled because the store is located so close to Route 93. The road is almost like a modern Route 66. It’s long and snakes through some very unusual places across several states. Every once in a while, some nomad from southern California or the Nevada desert stops locally at Walmart to pick up supplies and sometimes to get some sleep.
First Gun Show of the Year Taking Place this Month in the Magic Valley
Hard as it is to believe, the first month of the year is already over, and February is in full swing. With the first month down, it means it is now time for a gun show, as it has been too long since the last. This weekend will mark the first gun show of the year, and you will not want to miss it. If you do not own a gun but have thought about buying one, or perhaps you are looking to buy a new one, see what the newest merchandise is, or add to your collection, then mark your calendars for this weekend.
Idaho Leaders: ‘Deep Concerns’ Regarding Lava Ridge Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
Twin Falls Depression Therapy ‘Life-Changing’ Says Local Sufferer
Depression and anxiety affect millions of people throughout the world. One Twin Falls resident who has personally witnessed numerous patient treatments at a city clinic has described the experience as "life-changing." I've shared my brother's experiences battling alcoholism, explosive personality disorder, and depression over the past decade with my southern...
Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
Navy Band Coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls will play host to the United States Navy Band in March as part of a 15 cities tour for the group. According to the United States Navy, the U.S. Navy Band is scheduled to perform at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Auditorium for one night on March 12, beginning at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the performance is free, but if there is high demand people may need to reserve tickets directly at the Navy Band website.
