Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Prince Hall Freemasonry in Midland has its roots in Black History
MIDLAND, Texas — John B. Love III is a local fee-based financial advisor, accountant, and tax preparer in Midland. But when he’s not helping local businesses with their finances and taxes, he’s also heavily involved in his community. “I’m a member of Western Star, Lodge #83… I’m...
Odessa road project gets additional funding for overpass at intersection of South Loop 338 and US 385
ODESSA, Texas — Odessans should be excited to hear that Loop 338 is set to actually become a loop with a freeway design. The project at the intersection of South Loop 338 and US 385 has been ongoing, but part of the project was delayed due to available funds needing to be used at Yukon and SH-191.
Odessa College one of 10 community colleges selected for 'Unlocking Opportunity' Initiative
ODESSA, Texas — For the next five years, Odessa College will be apart of a National Initiative by the Aspen Institute called Unlocking Opportunity. It's an initiative that only 10 community colleges in the U.S. were chosen for, Odessa College being one. “We strive to be the best community...
1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, the wreck happened on Loop 338 and 8th Street at 8:50 p.m. Along with the one confirmed death, a second person was taken to the hospital....
Odessa Animal Shelter to host animal adoption event
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an animal adoption event on February 9. The event will be at Crunch Fitness on 2008 E. 42nd St from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The adoption fee is $27 and cash only. For more information, people can visit...
City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
Odessa boy gets surprise of a lifetime in hospital
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital. The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.
Housing development request on west side of Midland denied by Planning and Zoning Commission
MIDLAND, Texas — Concerned residents of Legacy Neighborhood in west Midland had their voices heard at Monday's Midland Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, and they were rewarded by the commissioners. The complaints from the residents were in regard to a request for development of about 125 new houses, and...
Ellen Noel Art Museum holds screenings for Black History Month
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding a two-part screening of the PBS series "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine". This screening is being held in honor of Black History Month. Narrated by Henry Louis Gates Jr., the series hears from scholars, politicians and cultural...
Ector County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic and resource fair
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic and resource fair on both February 9 and 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Information that will be available at the resource fair includes workforce, insurance, dental care, and other informational resources. There...
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again
ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
Midland County Library holds 'Blind Date with a Book'
MIDLAND, Texas — Valentine's Day is coming up and restaurants, businesses and couples all over West Texas are getting ready. The Midland County Library is playing cupid while incorporating what they love, reading. The library is hosting "Blind Date with a Book." Books from the library are wrapped in...
One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on February 7 in Midland. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
Psychologist speaks on crime concerns among young people
MIDLAND, Texas — A shooting at the Big Spring YMCA involving multiple juveniles has brought to the forefront just how much violent crime is being committed by young people. Suspects involved in the shooting are as old as 19 years old and as young as 13 years old. While...
Midland robotics teams win big at tournament
MIDLAND, Texas — Several Midland ISD robotics teams competed in a tournament during the last weekend of January. Teams from Midland High, Legacy High and Young Women's Leadership Academy all came out to the West Texas/Panhandle Southern League Tournament. Three teams from Legacy, the Robo Junkies, Chaos Robotics and...
Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community
MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday. The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games. For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings. Funds raised from...
One week later: Midland Police still have no answers on unidentified Midland teen
MIDLAND, Texas — It's been more than a week since Midland Police found a teenager in Midland. He can't communicate and still there are not many clues as to who he is or where he came from. There are a lot of people who are concerned about him. They're...
Texas governor visits Odessa College for tour, roundtable discussion
ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott stopped by Odessa College Thursday to check out the college's workforce of tomorrow. He got to see firsthand the type of work that OC does to prepare their welding students for the future. Abbott got a tour of the welding lab and afterward...
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
