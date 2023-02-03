ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, the wreck happened on Loop 338 and 8th Street at 8:50 p.m. Along with the one confirmed death, a second person was taken to the hospital....
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Animal Shelter to host animal adoption event

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an animal adoption event on February 9. The event will be at Crunch Fitness on 2008 E. 42nd St from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The adoption fee is $27 and cash only. For more information, people can visit...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa boy gets surprise of a lifetime in hospital

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital. The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ellen Noel Art Museum holds screenings for Black History Month

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding a two-part screening of the PBS series "Making Black America: Through the Grapevine". This screening is being held in honor of Black History Month. Narrated by Henry Louis Gates Jr., the series hears from scholars, politicians and cultural...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland County Library holds 'Blind Date with a Book'

MIDLAND, Texas — Valentine's Day is coming up and restaurants, businesses and couples all over West Texas are getting ready. The Midland County Library is playing cupid while incorporating what they love, reading. The library is hosting "Blind Date with a Book." Books from the library are wrapped in...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on February 7 in Midland. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland robotics teams win big at tournament

MIDLAND, Texas — Several Midland ISD robotics teams competed in a tournament during the last weekend of January. Teams from Midland High, Legacy High and Young Women's Leadership Academy all came out to the West Texas/Panhandle Southern League Tournament. Three teams from Legacy, the Robo Junkies, Chaos Robotics and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community

MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday. The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games. For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings. Funds raised from...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy