Cerro Gordo County, IA

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce joins anti-human trafficking effort in Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa now includes the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon. LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City. Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
Mason City man arrested after fleeing, crashing vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a plethora of charges after fleeing authorities before crashing his vehicle. Anthony Holmes, 36, of Mason City, fled from authorities at 6th St. NE. and N. Delaware Ave. and reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
