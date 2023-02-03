The County of Santa Clara announced it will demobilize all COVID-19 mass testing and vaccination locations by the end of the month. The County administered 1.9 million vaccines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and became the most vaccinated large county in the country in the months following the initial release of the COVID-19 vaccines according to a recent press release.

