ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

Ewing caddie for a week to see Pebble ahead of Women's Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsFEF_0kan9VxT00

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The two-month break in the LPGA Tour’s domestic schedule worked out beautifully for Ally Ewing, who is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a different role.

She’s a caddie.

Her father-in-law is Dallas businessman Fin Ewing, a regular among the amateur portion for this PGA Tour event. There was no better time to be his caddie, especially with the U.S. Women’s Open coming to Pebble Beach this summer for the first time.

“I had a down week and a good reason to get out to Pebble,” Ewing said Thursday. “I can spend time with my in-laws and get an opportunity to see Pebble Beach before the U.S. Open in July.”

It won’t be exactly the same course. Pebble has hosted a PGA Tour event and a U.S. Open in the same year six times, and they’re never quite the same except for the gorgeous scenery along the Monterey Peninsula.

“I expect the rough to be longer, a little more penalizing,” Ewing said. “But it’s Pebble Beach. The greens will be what they are (small), maybe a smidgen faster, all depending on what the USGA does.”

She has played Pebble a couple of times on her own. But it was a good experience to see it in a different role, not with a club in her hand but a bag on her shoulder.

Golf

Ewing got a good look at the new eighth green, where some of the ridges have been softened to allow for new pin positions. She stood over Fin Ewing’s putt, gave it a good look and then motioned to him the size of the break, which was substantial.

And while this was their only day at Pebble Beach — the next two rounds are at Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula — Ewing was able to see how the ball reacts on the ground from four players — Greyson Sigg and Matthew NeSmith on the PGA Tour, and the two amateurs.

“I’m getting to see two guys at the peak of men’s golf getting around Pebble Beach,” she said. “You can see the intricacies of the golf course, the bounces and the breaks.”

Pebble Beach is one of several big upgrades for the U.S. Women’s Open, which already features the largest purse in women’s golf at $10 million. Future sites include Riviera, Oakmont, Merion and Oakland Hills.

“It’s awesome. These prestigious golf courses we’re now getting on is exciting for the game,” Ewing said. “Pebble is on our rotation, we had Muirfield last year for AIG Women’s (British) Open. It speaks to what the LPGA and women’s golf is doing to get us on these courses, and the courses opening their doors and being very welcoming.”

As for her job for the week? The weather and the views were ideal Thursday, though Ewing finished before the wind began whipping and a marine layer covered the sun and reduced temperatures by about 10 degrees.

Ewing said she carries her own bag at home when she plays with her husband, Charlie, the women’s golf coach at Mississippi State. She had a regular caddie or her mother pushed a cart during her year on the Symetra Tour.

How much will this week help? She has made the cut in her last four U.S. Women’s Open appearances, her best finish a tie for 10th in 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

But there was one immediate benefit.

“It’s great to be out here for the Open,” she said. “But it’s just great to be out here. Who’s going to turn down a trip to Pebble Beach?”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Benn breaks scoreless tie early in 2nd, Stars top Wild 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn’s 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for the Western Conference-leading Stars. Radek Faksa’s one-timer on a precision 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin came five minutes later, and Jani Hakanpaa tipped in a shot from Roope Hintz midway through the period. “We wanted to play faster all year,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Typically that allows you in the second periods with the long change if you can play fast to catch teams, and I think we did that tonight.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals when it went off the tracks — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion.” Patrick Crusius, 24, showed little emotion while shackled in an El Paso courtroom just a few miles from the store where he was accused of killing 23 people, including citizens of Mexico, in what remains one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Sentencing is not scheduled until later this year, but the U.S. government had previously announced it wouldn’t seek the death penalty. Crusius waived most of his rights to appeal on a total of 90 federal charges, which U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama said would each carry a life sentence. “I plead guilty,” he said.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty plea and said Fucci’s sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. Although he was charged as an adult, Florida law sets the sentencing for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder between 40 years and life in prison. An adult convicted of the same crime would face either a life sentence or the death penalty.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Associated Press

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing a majority they first appeared to have won in last November’s General Election. Republicans still hold the Senate, creating a political division that could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priority bills to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. The special elections capped several months of electoral drama. Republicans held a comfortable 113-90 House majority last year. But once-a-decade redistricting and strong performance in statewide races helped Democrats flip just enough seats in the fall election to win a 102-101 majority in the House. Or so it seemed. Three of those Democratic seats quickly became vacant, casting uncertainty over who actually controlled the chamber.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy