FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Slated for 15 Games on ESPN Family of Networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks will appear on ESPN’s family of networks 15 times during the regular season this spring in addition to having games available on SEC Network+. Back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks will make their 2023 linear...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/7: Wild Cats, Feral Hogs
Good morning. From the track to the hardwood, the Razorbacks are making moves this week. We’ll prep you for tonight’s battle between SEC rivals, and give you some nostalgia as well for your Tuesday morning. One Arkansas: The Arkansas football program and One Arkansas NIL partnered up with...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Razorback Games Slated for National Television in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 10 of Arkansas’ regular-season baseball games are slated for national television in 2023. The Razorbacks will play a pair of games on ESPN2, plus six games on SEC Network and two games on ESPNU during the season. The two ESPN2 games come when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a road series at LSU.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks sweep SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM – Impressive winning performances by the Razorbacks during the past weekend in Albuquerque led to Arkansas moving to No. 1 in the national rankings as well as sweeping the three SEC weekly honors. In addition to being named National Athletes of the Week, the Razorbacks 4 x 400m...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks move to No. 1 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Impressive performances by the Razorbacks this past weekend propelled Arkansas into the No. 1 position in USTFCCCA’s national rating index, moving up from No. 3 a week ago. Collegiate leading marks established by the Razorbacks this past weekend in New Mexico included the 4 x...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas women No. 2 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – The fluctuation of big marks on a weekly basis moved Arkansas into the No. 2 national ranking while Texas reclaimed the No. 1 position. The Razorbacks lead the SEC crew of nine teams among the top 20 in the USTFCCCA national ratings index this week. Behind...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/6: Revel The Road
Good morning. A win, is a win, is a win. The Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams both got the job done on the road this weekend in gutsy fashion. There was much to celebrate following the Razorbacks beating South Carolina. Go inside the locker room after the win, and hear from Devo Davis, Ricky Council and Coach Muss as the Hogs notched their fourth straight SEC win.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Finish 12th in Spring Opener
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arkansas shot a final round 305 and finished 12th at The Hayt Invitational, played at Sawgrass Country Club (par 72, 6,966 yards). Individually, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira carded an even-par round Tuesday to finish tied for sixth and recorded his first top 10 of the 2022-23 season.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas at Kentucky
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) What: Arkansas is riding a four-game SEC winning streak and a two-game winning streak versus Kentucky. When: Tuesday – Feb. 7 – 9 pm (ET)/8 pm (CT) Where: Lexington, Ky. – Rupp Arena (20,500) How...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
How to Listen to Razorback Baseball
Fans looking to listen to Razorback Baseball on the radio this season can tune in for free inside the Razorback app or through one of our radio affiliates. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, follow these steps to find the live audio:. Click the “headphones icon” near the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Spirit Squads to Host Junior Spirit Day Sunday
The Razorback spirit squads will host the team’s annual Junior Spirit Day this Sunday, February 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Basketball Performance Center located across the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena. The event will offer interaction between current squad members and participants prior to the women’s basketball game against Missouri at 2 p.m. The spirit squads will teach a variety of well-known Razorback traditions including the fight song and formal Hog Call. Participants will then perform the material during halftime of the game.
