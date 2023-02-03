ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Health club controller gets 4 years in fed prison for fraud

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge sentenced a former health club controller to four years in federal prison for embezzling more than $4 million from the facility.

U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman sentenced 58-year-old Peter Craig Savely on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Savely pleaded guilty in October to one count of bank fraud. He acknowledged in a plea agreement that he stole $4.1 million from the East Bank Club over a seven-year period beginning in 2013. He would write payroll checks for four employees, forge the workers’ signatures to endorse the checks and deposit the money into bank accounts that he controlled, according to the plea agreement.

Prosecutors told the judge that Savely engaged in the fraud despite earning a six-figure salary. Guzman said Savely’s actions were a “blatant betrayal” of his employer’s trust.

“I can only conclude that the motive was greed,” the judge said.

Savely’s attorney, Andrew Porter, asked that his client get 2.5 years because he’s unemployed and deep in debt. Savely apologized to relatives and friends in court before the sentence was handed down and he put his hands to his heart.

“I am not that person,” he said to the judge. “I don’t want to be that person.”

Guzman told him that if he doesn’t want to be “that person” he can start by behaving in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after electronics, postal property found inside hotel room in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after police found electronics and postal property in a vacant hotel room in the Loop.Officers were outside the Virgin Hotels Chicago, at Wabash and Lake, just after midnight.Police and the Postal Service are both investigating.The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they're looking into who had the postal property, how they got it, and what they were using it for."As always, should anyone believe they are affected by mail theft, mail fraud, or any other criminal activity using the mail, I would strongly encourage them to file a local police report and to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455," Postal Inspector Spencer Block said in an email.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest in House Hit by Gunfire

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with gunshots striking a Michigan City residence several weeks ago. Ti Yon Riley, 23, of Gary is in custody. Michigan City Police said the investigation shows Riley from the front passenger seat of a car shot over the vehicle and struck a house five times. This occurred on December 1st in the 600 block of York Street on the city’s north side.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man sentenced after sucker punching woman at Geneva bar, skipping trial

GENEVA, Ill. - A Morris man was sentenced to prison after punching a woman in a Geneva bar and skipping trial. The Kane County State's Attorney says David Hietschold has been sentenced to three and had years in prison for an aggravated battery that happened in 2021. Hietschold was at...
GENEVA, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy