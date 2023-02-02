Read full article on original website
DA: Death of woman shot by Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a Monday press conference that the death of a woman on Thanksgiving Day in a shooting by an Onslow County deputy was justified. An investigation began after Sunshine Foy was shot and killed by a deputy in Hubert at a home on Willow Street, just […]
Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of woman
District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Raw video: DA justifies Thanksgiving shooting of …. District Attorney Ernie Lee discusses his findings regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2022, involving the...
Sneads Ferry collecting donations for deployed troops
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Sneads Ferry Community Council is collecting donations for deployed service members. They will be hosting a military care package collection for the second Marine Division Second Combat Engineer Battalion. Non-perishable snacks, socks and encouraging notes will be gathered to send to the troops. “It means a lot to individuals, […]
17-year-old arrested in La Grange shooting, second suspect wanted
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Monday night in connection to a La Grange shooting that happened Friday night, according to a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office press release. The juvenile was arrested at a residence on the 300 block of College Street in Kinston. The suspect is being placed in a juvenile […]
Night to Shine, a program set up by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is coming to Cape Carteret
CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a night for everyone to enjoy! On February 10, the Tim Tebow Foundation will be hosting an event called “Night to Shine” in Cape Carteret. The night will be hosted by 100 volunteers featuring children, young adults and their caregivers for a night dedicated to the special needs community. […]
