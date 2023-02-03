ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimalu, HI

Road reopened to traffic after main break in Waimalu

By Elizabeth Ufi, Julissa Briseño
KHON2
KHON2
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0FjR_0kan8m3900

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said they have reopened all lanes to morning traffic after a water main break in Waimalu.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 2 when a 12-inch water break closed all eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kaonohi Street and Pali Momi Street.

By the next morning, crews temporarily patched the roadway and traffic was allowed to pass through.

Water service was restored to affected customers as well.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

However, there is still more work to be done with the final repaving scheduled for a later date and time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigislandnow.com

Watch: Fire crews battle house fire in East Hawai‘i

No injuries were reported following a structure fire in East Hawai‘i on Monday afternoon. Hawai‘i Fire Department first responded to a two-story home, located on Stainback Highway, at approximately 3:34 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found an unoccupied residence engulfed in flames. One vehicle in a garage was also consumed by fire and a power line was down and actively arcing.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Two killed in fiery South Kohala crash on Big Island

Two men are dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. A gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing three men was heading north on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, when it veered...
CBS News

Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain

A Maui-based firefighter died on Saturday, a little over a week after he was swept into a storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to heavy floods on the Hawaiian island. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, had been injured during the storms on Jan. 27 and died after a "roller coaster" stay at the hospital, his family and the county said. The incident happened just over a week ago as Maui was placed under a flash flood warning. County officials said on Jan. 30 that Evans-Dumaran had been responding to storm conditions in Kihei, an area along Maalaea Bay on the...
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Multiple storms for Alaska this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A warning for wind chills down to 70 below is in place for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast and a wind chill advisory covers the Western Arctic coast, where wind chills will get down to 55 below zero.
ALASKA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Today: More rain and slight chance of Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Saturday! We’ve still got some unstable and wet trade wind weather this weekend. Today will be another day of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. For the western part of the state, it will be during the midday where most of the effects of the rain will take place. As we get later into Saturday evening and overnight, the conditions will start to improve as the wet weather will move to the east as it will pass over Hawaii Island on Sunday. Regular Trade Wind weather? Sunshine with your regular windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times will settle into the Hawaiian Islands starting Monday and last all week long.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai and forecasters say drenching rains are...
HAWAII STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy