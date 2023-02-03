Road reopened to traffic after main break in Waimalu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said they have reopened all lanes to morning traffic after a water main break in Waimalu.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 2 when a 12-inch water break closed all eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kaonohi Street and Pali Momi Street.

By the next morning, crews temporarily patched the roadway and traffic was allowed to pass through.

Water service was restored to affected customers as well.

However, there is still more work to be done with the final repaving scheduled for a later date and time.