Preferred Mortgage Corporation Owner & Broker Charles Bucciarelli earns Top 1% with United Wholesale Mortgage

New York, NY - February 8, 2023 — The New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) is proud to announce a partnership with Merchynt, a leading white label reputation management software provider. As part of this partnership, NYSRA will offer its members access to Merchynt's white label listing and review management software, allowing them to effectively manage their online reputation and drive more customers to their businesses. This platform will be branded “NYSRA Listings & Reviews” and will have member and nonmember options available.

