Preferred Mortgage Corporation Owner & Broker Charles Bucciarelli earns Top 1% with United Wholesale Mortgage

New York State Restaurant Association Partners with Merchynt to Offer Cutting-Edge Reputation Management Software to Members
New York, NY - February 8, 2023 — The New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) is proud to announce a partnership with Merchynt, a leading white label reputation management software provider. As part of this partnership, NYSRA will offer its members access to Merchynt's white label listing and review management software, allowing them to effectively manage their online reputation and drive more customers to their businesses. This platform will be branded “NYSRA Listings & Reviews” and will have member and nonmember options available.
Even More Homeowners Eligible for Assistance With Mortgage Costs as California Mortgage Relief Program Expands
After successfully distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to eligible homeowners statewide, the California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding to provide additional assistance and expand eligibility to help even more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is expanding in...
Pearland Roofing Company is Reinforcing the Hail-stricken Texas Roofs and is Empowering the Community
The Pearland Roofing Company has been offering the best roofing solutions in and around Texas, USA, for the last ten years. The company’s services include roofing repairs, roof replacements, and roof damage insurance claims. In the whole of the United States, the state of Texas experiences the greatest number...
