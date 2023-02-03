ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs

“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center. The SCV Chamber, founded in 1923 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Business Choice Awards...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,355, county case totals to 3,682,742 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,760 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 540. Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner

American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita. The city...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
‘CSI,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Among 12 Productions Currently Filming in SCV

NCIS – television show. The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

