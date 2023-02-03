Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The original actress of Wednesday Addams died: Lisa Loring was the one to play this characterYir SotoBurbank, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Related
scvnews.com
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
scvnews.com
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center. The SCV Chamber, founded in 1923 is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Business Choice Awards...
scvnews.com
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,103 new cases countywide and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,281, county case totals to 3,683,859 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,355, county case totals to 3,682,742 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,760 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 540. Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of...
scvnews.com
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down...
scvnews.com
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
scvnews.com
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita. The city...
scvnews.com
‘CSI,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ Among 12 Productions Currently Filming in SCV
NCIS – television show. The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
Comments / 0