Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Gradual clearing Tuesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Wind will slowly diminish through the day and clouds will gradually clear out Tuesday morning leading to a sunny and quieter afternoon. Highs will run into the mid-40s. Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in...
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow and sleet. The heaviest snow is expected to fall northwest of the Quad Cities. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday...
KWQC
Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.
Comments / 1