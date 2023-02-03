ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gradual clearing Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Wind will slowly diminish through the day and clouds will gradually clear out Tuesday morning leading to a sunny and quieter afternoon. Highs will run into the mid-40s. Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in...
Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.
