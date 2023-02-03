Could a Babe Ruth-signed baseball be yours? State Treasurer encourages Alabamians to check for unclaimed property

Read full article on original website
Sheriff grants announced for all 67 Alabama counties
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Governor Kay Ivey has announced the start of grants for all Alabama sheriff’s to make up for the loss of pistol permit fees. The number of funds given to each county will be based on money that county sheriff departments collected on permit fees in 2022.
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
Prefiled bills take aim at distracted driving, smoking in cars
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Some Alabama lawmakers are looking to change a few state laws dealing with what happens when you get behind the wheel. Rep. Rolanda Hollis’s bill bans smoking in a car when children 14 or younger are present. She says it stems from her own experience with her husband who smokes.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
ALEA: Two-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
Troy University Police arrest vehicle break-in suspects
TROY, Ala (WDHN) —Three Troy residents were arrested after Troy University and City Police say they broke into multiple vehicles over a two-day span. According to Troy University Police Department Chief George Beaudry, around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to Fraternity Row regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized.
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
