My Dad The Bounty Hunter review: A sci-fi joyride of a kids' show
My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the newest addition to Netflix’s growing slate of kids’ programming, is one more example of the intergenerational appeal of high-quality animation. Complete with nods and callbacks to classic sci-fi films that test the strength of familial bonds, the new sci-fi series is an action-packed joyride and offers a fresh, all-ages-friendly take on the double-life trope.
Three Identical Strangers
It’s been a while since Ben Stiller acted in something that wasn’t just a small appearance, and even longer since he acted in a TV show, but we might be getting more Ben Stiller on TV than we know what to do with. According to Variety, he’s in talks to star in a series adaptation of Tim Wardle’s 2018 documentary Three Identical Strangers—meaning Stiller may be starring opposite a second Ben Stiller and also a third Ben Stiller. If he does take the gig, it’ll be his first starring role since 2017, before the documentary had even been released.
Magic Mike's Last Dance review: Abs-ence makes the heart grow fonder
In a world of ingenious digital trickery, Channing Tatum may be one of cinema’s best special effects. During the sequence that kicks Magic Mike’s Last Dance into gear—a $6,000 lap dance for overstressed arts patron Max (Salma Hayek Pinault)—Tatum’s physique flows into shapes not physically possible for most humans. Ironically, he’s more of an action figure here than he was in the G.I. Joe movies, with the musculature of He-Man and the liquidity of the T-1000. Both left and right brain are engaged in the viewer, who may be turned on while also intellectually pondering how the hell he just did that one pose.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion
In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls hit the court in White Men Can't Jump first look
30 years ago, cinema asked a question: Can white men jump? 1992's White Men Can’t Jump seemed to provide a sensible answer (re: some white men can’t jump, but Woody Harrelson sure can), but as is the scientific way, one test isn’t always enough. It may have taken Hollywood a second, but the investigation continues in our first look at 20th Century Studios’ remake of White Men Can’t Jump with rapper Jack Harlow testing out the theory this time around.
Cry tears of joy with the trailer for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
After six years of sleepless nights, Hyrulians around the globe can rest a little easier. The new trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is here, and it’s got a whole water temple’s worth of surprises and teases to whet appetites for another one of Link’s whacky adventures.
17-year-old to direct A24 horror movie based on The Backrooms YouTube videos
Sidle back behind that tree, Slender Man! The internet has a new favorite creepypasta obsession, and it’s already becoming a movie from A24, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment. We’re talking about “The Backrooms,” an expansion of the internet’s fascination with liminal spaces—which are weird (often edited) photos of unsettlingly empty places.
Ghostface stalks the streets of NYC in new Scream VI Super Bowl TV spot
As we learned in the 1996 meta slasher Scream, horror films are built around a set of de-facto rules. Surviving, dying a gory death, or figuring out who could be the killer all depend on knowing and living by those rules, even if they switch up once in a while. Case in point, a franchise means a new killer is just around the corner (or the bodega) as we see in Scream VI’s new TV spot for the Super Bowl with Ghostface returning in their masked glory.
HBO's The Last Of Us continues to lure in more viewers despite award season
HBO’s Sunday night programming continues to be infallible when it comes to dealing with competing network broadcasts. Despite 12.4 million people tuning into the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, The Last Of Us’ newest episode brought in 7.5 million on the same evening—a 17 percent increase from last week.
What can the Oscars learn from the newly resurgent Grammys?
Congratulations are in order to the Grammys for pulling itself up by the bootstraps: the 2023 ceremony pulled in 12.4 million viewers, the highest since 2020 (which racked up 18.69 million viewers). It’s a 30% increase from the 2022 show, which saw only 9.6 million viewers. The news is a shot of optimism on the awards circuit, which has struggled to regain its pre-pandemic footing— just look at the Golden Globes’ dismal ratings decline as an example.
How to kill a cinematic universe
James Gunn has always delivered a body count with his movies, his deliberately hyper-murderous 2022 DC film debut The Suicide Squad most of all. But no one ever figured him for an executioner. That changed last month, as Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first serious look at their plans...
The Last Of Us graciously concedes next Sunday to Super Bowl LVII
As far as television goes, this Sunday stands to look a lot less apocalyptic (for those of us who aren’t die-hard Chiefs or Eagles fans.) HBO announced today that it will drop the next episode of The Last Of Us two days early, squarely avoiding any competition with Super Bowl LVII. Instead of airing episode five in TLOU’s standard Sunday night time slot (or taking a time-honored crack at a post-Super Bowl episode) the next installment will be available on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 P.M. E.T.
