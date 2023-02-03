Read full article on original website
Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives arrested by FBI in Austin
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has confirmed that a Fort Smith man accused of several charges including possessing unauthorized bombs found in his home has been arrested in Texas. According to Connor Hagan with the FBI in Little Rock, Neil Mehta was arrested by federal agents in Austin...
KYTV
FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer
FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
Meet K9 Officer Lucy: The newest employee for Arkansas's Special Investigation Division
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Attorney General's office introduced a furry new employee on Wednesday afternoon— and she's ready to take a bite out of crime. K9 Officer Lucy and her handler, Special Agent Amber Kalmer have now been added to the Special Investigations Division. Though Lucy might...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Officers are looking for 39-year-old Titus Eason. He’s also charged with domestic assault in Greene County. Eason has several tattoos on his arms, including a scroll and scripture on his...
OK asking Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations
Oklahoma has joined dozens of other states in asking the Biden Administration to help confront the opioid crisis.
KATV
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
Oklahoma caretaker scares off bogus lawyer who nearly conned 87-year-old out of $12k
An Oklahoma grandmother was nearly conned out of $12,000 by someone posing as a lawyer allegedly trying to get her grandson out of jail for a hit-and-run.
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
kttn.com
Nine from Texas arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
Nine Texas individuals were arrested in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged...
Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
ktalnews.com
1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Dekalb, Texas
DEKALB, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead, and another man has been charged with Murder and booked into the Bi State Jail, after a shooting in Dekalb on Monday evening. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting and found Demond Monta Easter, 44, of Dekalb, had been shot multiple times at his home on County Road 4252.
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
Lansing Daily
Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s
A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
Syrian man with Arkansas ties describes earthquake destruction in Syria, Turkey
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people continue to dig through the rubble in Syria and Turkey, a Syrian man with Arkansas ties wants to help put things into perspective. More than 11,000 people have died after two powerful earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks rocked Turkey and Syria recently. "That...
Arkansas report reveals women and people of color receive fewer business funds
ARKANSAS, USA — Following a nationwide trend, Arkansas entrepreneurs experienced an influx of seed funding in 2021, although there was comparatively less funding for female founders, according to a report from the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation analyzing Arkansas' startup capital. The 2021 Arkansas Capital Scan found that about 90% of...
