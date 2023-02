Community Radio 95.1 KALH Radio News with Anthony Lucero at 6 am and AlamogordoTownNews.com is the first to report and break the story of the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts and Lori Black have filed a lawsuit against the Alamogordo Public Schools. The suit names the Board of Education of the Alamogordo Public Schools, Alamogordo Public Schools, Dr Kenneth Moore Superintendent and Rachael Burks as defendants. The plaintiff’s are listed as the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black.

ALAMOGORDO, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO