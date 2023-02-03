LOS ANGELES, CA - February 8, 2023 — Ofuzzi has taken the market by storm with its announcement of launching a new Cyber 1200 Pro pool cleaning device by April 2023. Their Cyber 1200 Pro pool vacuum has such a long run time that it can be used to properly clean even the largest swimming pools without needing to be plugged in for recharging. The equipment is suitable for above-ground or half-above-ground pools up to a depth of 6.56' feet and can clean an area of up to 1076 ft². It may be used to clean pools of varying sizes and shapes with a level bottom. The cyber 1200 pro pool vacuum is ideal for year-round use on any size or shape of pool.

