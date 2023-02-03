Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Life Changers 180, LLC Launches Conquering Anxiety: A Course For Christian Entrepreneurs
Conquering Anxiety is designed to help Christians who wish to start their business find their roadmap to success. Life Changers 180, LLC, an organization committed to helping Christian entrepreneurs succeed, is proud to announce the launch of their latest offering, Conquering Anxiety. It is a revolutionary 3-module course thoughtfully designed for Christians who want to start their entrepreneurial journey with God at the center. The course was created and developed by renowned motivational speaker, evangelist, and international bestselling author, Dr. Bob Dudley.
Woonsocket Call
FACOSI – A Website Sharing Information About Caring And Nurturing Beauty
FACOSI is a website sharing information, tips and cosmetic products for beauty care. Beauty standards are a factor series that assess a person's attractiveness based on the ideal beauty of a given culture. "Beautiful" is a subjective concept. Whether a person can be considered beautiful depends on the standards of different places.
Woonsocket Call
Extreme Extends Fabric to the Edge, Simplifies Operations and Improves Security with Enhanced SD-WAN Solution
Automated Workflows, New UX and 10 Gbps Boosts Application Performance, Lowers Operating Costs and Reduces Mean Time to Resolution. Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that is has integrated network fabric capabilities into its ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN platform, enabling customers to securely connect disparate environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform. Additional new enhancements include automated workflows as part of a simplified user interface and experience (UI/UX) as well as improved visibility and control for superior application performance. As a result, customers can automate tasks related to provisioning new sites and services, lower fabric deployment time by more than 90% and boost network security through hyper-segmentation.
Woonsocket Call
Empower Clinics agrees to partnership to launch US clinical trial management service
Empower Clinics CEO Steven McAuley joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share news the company has signed a Letter of Intent with Las Vegas-based nuclear medicine specialist Dr Bharat Mocherla to create and operate a Dallas-based Site Management Organization. McAuley told Proactive the end goal is to evolve this into a...
Woonsocket Call
OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at B&H
OM SYSTEM has added the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS to its PRO lineup for Micro Four Thirds cameras. B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature.
Woonsocket Call
Veterinary Dentistry Specialists First to Apply Human Fracture Repair Technology to Companion Animal Patients in the US
Absorbable maxillofacial miniplates, previously only used in human patients, stabilize jaw fractures, mold to the patient’s anatomy, and are absorbed by the body within a year. The Chadds Ford, PA office of Veterinary Dentistry Specialists (VDS), a veterinary specialty dental/oral surgery practice, has started using bioresorbable, thermoplastic miniplates for...
Woonsocket Call
New Release: “A Pioneer’s Saga” Takes Readers on an Inspiring Journey Through the American Frontier
New Book "A Pioneer’s Saga" Chronicles the Inspiring Journey of an Orphan. Februrary 7, 2023 - Author Mark Hunt has just released his latest work, "A Pioneer’s Saga," a heartwarming tale of perseverance and self-discovery. This is the life story of an orphan, John Alex Stevenson, who begins a search starting at age 16. His goal is to find a perfect "home" for himself and others in a legendary place. Ultimately, though, he finds the home of his dreams in the last spot he could imagine.
Woonsocket Call
J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies Partner to Improve Health Care for Native American Tribal Communities
WIXOM, Mich., February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies, a Navaho-owned entity, recently announced a strategic partnership to provide medical, pharmacy and telehealth services to the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities across the U.S. The collaborative effort will combine J&B Medical's expertise in health care and Strongbow Strategies' expertise in tribal engagement projects to create a platform to deliver superior health care services to tribal communities.
Woonsocket Call
Global DEI Platform Awards the Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022
The most innovative DEI initiatives over the last year. TORONTO, February 8, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Diversio, a leading, global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) improvement platform, announces their Top 20 DEI Initiatives of 2022 (Top 20), and the inaugural cohort of Diversio's DEI community to accelerate inclusivity in the workplace, the Changemakers. The criteria for an initiative to be selected in the Top 20 were to have both quantified or qualified impact within their organization and the ability to replicate or reference the initiative to make an impact within other organizations. The awardees were announced at an online event, A Panel to Accelerate DEI, on Feb. 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST, 9:00 AM PT).
Woonsocket Call
Micro One Launches Revolutionary Automotive Vinyl Wraps: Scratch & Dirt Resistant, Quality Material, Easy to Apply & Remove
February 7, 2023 - Micro One, a leader in automotive product innovation, has announced the launch of their revolutionary new Automotive Vinyl Wraps. Developed with comfort and convenience in mind, this product is designed to provide automotive enthusiasts with superior protection for their vehicles. The wrapping tape is made from...
Woonsocket Call
Integrated DNA Technologies Debuts Collab Network
Inaugural program fuels new collaborations in genomics, with founding members including next generation sequencing providers such as Complete Genomics, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics, along with other individual collaborators. With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched Collab Network, a first-of-its-kind IDT program...
Woonsocket Call
Ofuzzi’s Cyber 1200 Pro Is Revolutionizing Pool Cleaning With Advanced Technology
LOS ANGELES, CA - February 8, 2023 — Ofuzzi has taken the market by storm with its announcement of launching a new Cyber 1200 Pro pool cleaning device by April 2023. Their Cyber 1200 Pro pool vacuum has such a long run time that it can be used to properly clean even the largest swimming pools without needing to be plugged in for recharging. The equipment is suitable for above-ground or half-above-ground pools up to a depth of 6.56' feet and can clean an area of up to 1076 ft². It may be used to clean pools of varying sizes and shapes with a level bottom. The cyber 1200 pro pool vacuum is ideal for year-round use on any size or shape of pool.
Woonsocket Call
Cove Home Security Introduces New Scholarship Program
The home security experts at Cove are pleased to announce a new scholarship program that will begin in the 2023–2024 school year. Cove’s mission is to provide exceptional home security systems and peace of mind that their customers’ homes and loved ones are fully protected. The company will award $3,000 to a student who wants to use their education to build safer communities for all.
Woonsocket Call
Sequana Medical announces the successful completion of pre-clinical studies with its second-generation DSR product for congestive heart failure
Data from GLPi animal studies demonstrate safety of second-generation DSRii product (DSR 2.0) Data from Phase 1 study of DSR 2.0 in Mexico (CHIHUAHUA) and INDiii filing to US FDA expected in Q1 2023. Planning to start MOJAVE, a US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled multi-center study of DSR 2.0, in...
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Fancamp Exploration, Fortune Bay and Datametrex AI Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fancamp Exploration, Fortune Bay and Datametrex AI discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what...
Woonsocket Call
Santhera Concludes Agreement with French Authorities on Raxone® Reimbursement and Plans to Submit a Request for an Early Access Program for Vamorolone
Pratteln, Switzerland, February 8, 2023 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has secured a final reimbursement agreement with the French authorities related to Raxone® (idebenone) for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and sales are expected to resume shortly. In addition, the Company plans to submit a request in France in the near-term for an early access program for vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Woonsocket Call
African American Spirits Owner Makes Black History
Alisar Vodka and Ruben A. Hill Whiskey are owned by GNatural Spirits, Inc., and are considered an emerging brand by the spirits industry. Washington D.C., USA - February 7, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — GNatural Spirits, Inc. Celebrates Black History Month with Award-Winning Luxury Brands Alisar Vodka, Ruben A. Hill Whiskey, and...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York (Woodbury, NY) and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN), collectively known as ReliaStar Life Insurance Group (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in New York, NY.
Woonsocket Call
B2B Lead Gen School Releases Free B2B Content Marketing Resources
02/08/2023, Los Angeles, CA // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. B2B Lead Gen School releases archive of current B2B content marketing problem-solving resources to help entrepreneurs. The website – whichan expansive B2B content marketing glossary – is now being regularly updated with best practices in B2B content marketing, webinars and weekly newsletter.
Woonsocket Call
Easy Up Structures Provides Superior Quality Log Cabin Kits in Canada
Easy Up Structures offers a wide range of log structures, chairs and garden furniture, saunas, and many more. They began by supplying log kit buildings in Northern Ontario. Due to the instant success at this location, the company opened a second location to serve clients living in Southern Ontario. They take immense pride in having a vast inventory that features both EZ log structure kits, and traditional custom builds. Thus, clients can be sure of finding products and solutions that meet their needs and budget.
Comments / 0