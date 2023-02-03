Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
A Unique Valentine's Day ExperienceChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Myths of the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Test your knowledge of the Suncoast! In this episode we explore three “stories” of the Suncoast:. The first Scottish settlers of Sarasota thought the colony was a real estate scam. Ponce de Leon was searching for the Fountain of Youth. Which ones are true,...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton man is found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
Mysuncoast.com
HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star. “This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to utilize metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.
Mysuncoast.com
Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent. Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening. The search for a...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Commission replaces Hopes as county administrator
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission replaced replace Dr. Scott Hopes as county administrator at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon. The commission named Lee Washington, the county’s director of community and veterans services, as interim administrator in his place. There was no discussion or explanation as to what prompted Hopes’ departure.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. “As a result of the bomb threat this morning, School Administrators are performing a safe evacuation of school buildings and sending students to a safe and open portion of the campus while the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office performs a sweep of our campus,” an email to parents said.
Mysuncoast.com
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies...
Mysuncoast.com
Law enforcement continues search for Parrish Community High School suspect
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the person, or people, responsible for making false threats to Parrish Community High School. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats which were unfounded. According to Sheriff...
Mysuncoast.com
Housing development coming to Ellenton
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Growth is coming to Ellenton. According to Defined Companies, they are going to build a mixed-income 235-unit apartment complex, with four stories, and resort-style amenities near the entrance of the Ellenton Premium Outlets. 59 of those units are set to be affordable housing. They said the...
Mysuncoast.com
Cool and breezy for the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect for the area beaches as of late but that will be changing a bit as a cold front moves through on Saturday. We will see cooler weather slip in behind the front along with breezy conditions as well. Thursday looks to...
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78. Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School confirms threat investigation
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School have notified the community that they are investigating an alleged threat. This comes on the heels of two lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians. The threat was sent in to...
Mysuncoast.com
Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting at DeSoto County Fair in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting death at the DeSoto County Fair has shaken the Arcadia community to it’s core, sending people running for their lives. A 17-year-old, Daniel Rodriguez Lopez, was killed at the fair Saturday night. “That’s stuff you’ve seen on the news about other towns, that...
Mysuncoast.com
Great beach weather for now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a rather mild winter so far and looks to be even milder for the next few days. We will see mostly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the east on Tuesday at 10-15 mph to start the day and subside to 5-10 by early afternoon. No chance for rain.
Comments / 0