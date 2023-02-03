ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Discovering the Myths of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Test your knowledge of the Suncoast! In this episode we explore three “stories” of the Suncoast:. The first Scottish settlers of Sarasota thought the colony was a real estate scam. Ponce de Leon was searching for the Fountain of Youth. Which ones are true,...
SARASOTA, FL
Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
BRADENTON, FL
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
SARASOTA, FL
Missing Bradenton man is found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
BRADENTON, FL
HCSO announces that beloved service dog Mason Star has cancer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister broke devastating news about their beloved service dog Mason Star. “This news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer. We are remaining positive during this very difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted Wednesday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to utilize metal detectors. Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.
PARRISH, FL
Dr. Allison Foster appointed interim superintendent for Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, has been named interim superintendent. Her appointment comes after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen. The decision was unanimously approved Tuesday evening. The search for a...
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County Commission replaces Hopes as county administrator

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission replaced replace Dr. Scott Hopes as county administrator at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon. The commission named Lee Washington, the county’s director of community and veterans services, as interim administrator in his place. There was no discussion or explanation as to what prompted Hopes’ departure.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Parrish Community High gets bomb threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. “As a result of the bomb threat this morning, School Administrators are performing a safe evacuation of school buildings and sending students to a safe and open portion of the campus while the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office performs a sweep of our campus,” an email to parents said.
PARRISH, FL
Buffalo Creek Middle School student arrested for TikTok threat

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto middle school student has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media about “shooting up a classroom,” authorities say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says school resource deputies arrested the student at Buffalo Creek Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies...
PALMETTO, FL
Housing development coming to Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Growth is coming to Ellenton. According to Defined Companies, they are going to build a mixed-income 235-unit apartment complex, with four stories, and resort-style amenities near the entrance of the Ellenton Premium Outlets. 59 of those units are set to be affordable housing. They said the...
ELLENTON, FL
Cool and breezy for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been perfect for the area beaches as of late but that will be changing a bit as a cold front moves through on Saturday. We will see cooler weather slip in behind the front along with breezy conditions as well. Thursday looks to...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78. Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Parrish Community High School confirms threat investigation

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at Parrish Community High School have notified the community that they are investigating an alleged threat. This comes on the heels of two lockdowns caused by medical emergencies at the school, sparking rumor and chaos among students and guardians. The threat was sent in to...
PARRISH, FL
Great beach weather for now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a rather mild winter so far and looks to be even milder for the next few days. We will see mostly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the east on Tuesday at 10-15 mph to start the day and subside to 5-10 by early afternoon. No chance for rain.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

