BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez picks Gervonta Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia on April 15th
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to beat Ryan Garcia in their agreed upon but still unsigned mega-fight on Showtime PPV on April 15th. Like many, Alvarez feels that the 24-year-old Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) lacks the experience to defeat a fighter of Tank Davis’ caliber at this early juncture of his career, so he’ll lose the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza confident Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia gets made
By Dan Ambrose: Showtime head honcho Stephen Espinoza says he’s pleased that there’s only one issue that is left to resolve for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight that can take place on April 15th, which is the rematch clause problem. Espinoza says this dispute isn’t “insurmountable”...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn reacts to Whyte comments on Joshua vs. Franklin fight on April 1st
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn addressed Dillian Whyte’s recent complaints about Jermaine Franklin getting the Anthony Joshua fight on April 1st instead of him by pointing out that his win over the American last November could have gone the other way. Hearn says Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) will still...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations stalled over rematch clause
By Sam Volz: Negotiations for the April 15th Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight have hit a snag over the rematch clause for the fight. The Tank-Ryan fight is now in jeopardy, with a chance that it won’t happen unless one of the two sides gives in.
BoxingNews24.com
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano II rematch on May 20th: Will there be controversy again?
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn announced the rematch between undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor, who holds the IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO 135-lb belts, against the undisputed featherweight champ Amanda Serrano last Saturday night for May 20th in a venue still to be determined in Dublin, Ireland. Serrano lost...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez picks Benavidez to defeat Plant on March 25th
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez is picking WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez to defeat Caleb Plant when the two meet next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo feels that the power & the youth of the 26-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua officially appoints Derrick James as his new trainer for Franklin fight
By Barry Holbrook: Derrick James has now officially been named as the new trainer for Anthony Joshua for his April 1st fight against Jermaine Franklin on April 1st. On the negative side, James only has two months for him to quickly makes changes to Joshua’s game before his fight with Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) in April at the O2 Arena in London, and that might not be enough time.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Usyk running out of time to make deal for April 29th
By Craig Daly: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is running out of time for the two sides to get their April 29th fight signed for their management to begin the marketing of the fight, be it in London or Saudi Arabia. The only thing that is reportedly left for the...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua must KO Franklin early to restore his psychological wellbeing
By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua’s confidence level is shot at this point, making it vital that he score an early knockout of Jermaine Franklin for their announced fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. According to Spencer Oliver, it won’t help former two-time heavyweight champion...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua – Jermaine Franklin LIVE on DAZN on April 1st
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua’s fight against Jermaine Franklin is now official for April 1st on regular non-PPV on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is a must-win fight for the 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), as he can no longer afford to absorb defeats if he wants to achieve his dream of capturing another world title.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Amanda Serrano Wins War Over Erika Cruz!
By Ken Hissner: At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, Saturday over DAZN Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) and Jake Paul (Most Valuable Promotions) presented i the Main Event IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO Featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano wnon in a bloody fight over WBA World Featherweight champion Erika Cruz in a unified world title fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Should Dmitry Bivol fight Canelo at 168 in September?
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn is still saying that Dmitry Bivol wants to come down to 168 for the rematch against Canelo Alvarez in September so that he can have the opportunity to become undisputed at super middleweight and then return to 175 to try and repeat that feat in that weight class.
BoxingNews24.com
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1980s – VIDEO
In the 1980s there were 15 men who held claim to at least a portion of the heavyweight championship between January 1st, 1980 and December 31st, 1989. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. The...
BoxingNews24.com
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez on April 8th in San Antonio, TX
By Dan Ambrose: Undefeated former WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will battle Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in a 12 round headliner, competing for the vacant WBO 112-lb title on Saturday, April 8th, in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card on DAZN at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas.
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk says Tyson Fury an actor, plays for the cameras
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says Tyson Fury puts up a false front when he’s in front of the camera, going into an acting mode, playing a “bad guy” but in reality, he’s entirely different. Usyk says he views Fury as totally unlike the villain character that he’s created.
BoxingNews24.com
Stories by Don Elbaum and Some of Them Are True!
By Ken Hissner: The title of this article is the name of a book title that the legendary 2019 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee serving as a matchmaker, manager, advisor, and promoter Don Elbaum is planning while fight fans have anticipated reading for years. At 13, he was even a Ring Magazine correspondent.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin discusses Joshua resume & performances
By Charles Brun: Jermaine Franklin isn’t entirely impressed with the career moves and some of the performances from the former two-division world champion Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who will be facing Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London on DAZN, sees it as strange that AJ didn’t fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, despite those being two obvious matches that should have been made by this point in his 10-year professional career.
BoxingNews24.com
Shavkat Rakhimov defends against Joe Cordina on April 22nd on DAZN
By Jake Tiernan: IBF super featherweight champion Shavkat Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) will be back in action on April 22nd, defending against #3 Joe Cordina on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The 31-year-old Cardiff native Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) will have the hometown advantage over the Los...
