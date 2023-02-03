Tomlin Medical is a company that supplies top-quality medical equipment to the medical industry in Australia. It is a family-owned and run business operating for over 40 years. Thus, they possess the expertise to effectively and efficiently supply and distribute the best medical equipment to clients. And other than Australia, the company also exports its vast range of surplus medical products overseas, including Europe, the US, and Asia. They only sell the most well-known and reputable brands in the market. Usually, the company is based in Victoria and has a warehouse and showroom, which are always open for clients to view and purchase their products.

4 HOURS AGO